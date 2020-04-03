Press Releases Argus Self Storage Sales Network Press Release

Receive press releases from Argus Self Storage Sales Network: By Email RSS Feeds: Argus Broker Affiliate Announces Sale of Massachusetts Development Site

Joseph Mendola, Senior Real Estate Advisor at NAI Norwood Group, sold an 8-acre development site in Northampton, MA for $595,000 on March 27, 2020.

Bedford, NH, April 03, 2020 --(



Joseph Mendola is located in Bedford, New Hampshire and is the Argus Self Storage Advisor broker affiliate for northern New England. He can be reached at 603-668-7000 x203. Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com. Bedford, NH, April 03, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Joseph Mendola, Senior Real Estate Advisor at NAI Norwood Group, sold an 8-acre development site in Northampton, MA for $595,000 on March 27, 2020. This site will be the first state-of-the-art climate-controlled facility in the city and is located near the Easthampton Town line where new development of retail and housing are currently taking place. Northampton is the home of Smith College, a premier liberal arts college in the country.Joseph Mendola is located in Bedford, New Hampshire and is the Argus Self Storage Advisor broker affiliate for northern New England. He can be reached at 603-668-7000 x203. Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com. Contact Information Argus Self Storage Sales Network

Amy Hitchingham

800-557-8673



www.argus-selfstorage.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Argus Self Storage Sales Network