Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases THINKWARE Press Release

Receive press releases from THINKWARE: By Email RSS Feeds: THINKWARE Announces Easter Holiday Specials

THINKWARE announced that it is offering dash cam discounts around the upcoming Easter holiday.

San Francisco, CA, April 03, 2020 --(



Some of THINKWARE’s most high profile dash camera models will be on sale during this promotion, with up to a 32% discount in the US and 43% discount in Canada as part of the biggest deals. The sale will happen over two weeks, covering the following models and limited timeframes.



In the US:



· On sale April 6-12: Q800 PRO, X700 and M1 Motorsports Cam

· On sale April 13-19: F200, F70, Q800 PRO and M1 Motorsports Cam



In Canada:

· On sale April 2-10: U1000, Q800 PRO, X700, F800 PRO, F200 and M1 Motorsports Cam

· On sale April 10-17: U1000, F200, F70, Q800 PRO, X700, F800 PRO and M1 Motorsports Cam



THINKWARE’s Easter holiday discounts will be available at specialty retailers, as well as for Best Buy customers on the F200 and Q800 Pro models in the US, and F70, X700, Q800 PRO, U1000, M1 in Canada.



U1000: THINKWARE’s newest flagship model that delivers sharp native 4K UHD video quality. The U1000 can be accessorized with a 2K QHD rear view camera and hardwiring cable for complete, best-in-class 24/7 all-round protection.



Q800 PRO: One of the latest and greatest from Thinkware capable of recording in 2K QHD 1440p



X700: Save up to 70 dollars on this easy to use dash cam that offers a navigate IPS touch screen, full HD two-channel, advanced driver assistance, parking surveillance mode and more



F200: Get a great deal on this versatile dual-channel dash cam with built-in Wi-Fi



F70: This entry-level dash cam features the latest Energy Saving Parking Recording Mode



M1: Exclusively for Motorcycles, ATVs, and UTVs, 2-channel full HD cameras with Advanced Electronic Image Stabilization(EIS)



“After a long winter, springtime brings new and unique challenges for drivers such as rainy weather, potholes, and an increasing number of motorcyclists. The Easter season is the right time to address these challenges head-on, and protect yourself and your family on the roads,” said Brian Yang, Thinkware’s Director of North American Business Development. "Thinkware cameras are a great springtime purchase, offering the latest technology and advanced features that help keep people safe, connected and informed in any conditions.”



For more information, visit the Thinkware website at www.thinkware.com.



About THINKWARE

Global IT Corporation THINKWARE Dash Cam was founded in Korea in 1997. Through consistent research and development in the field of smart car technologies, THINKWARE Dash Cam has established itself as the market leader in various sectors such as dash cams, electronic maps, navigation, mobile applications, and tablet PCs.



Spearheading the competition with world-class image processing technologies and intuitive, user-friendly interface, THINKWARE Dash Cam debuted in the US market in 2014. THINKWARE Dash Cam has confirmed it will be exporting their DASH CAM lines into 17 other countries including US, Canada, UK, and Japan.



THINKWARE Dash Cam has continued to astound the industry with its world-class Dash Cam lines during their presence at global exhibitions like CES, SEMA, and The Gadget Show Live. For CES 2017, the world’s largest consumer electronics show, THINKWARE received the Innovation Award of the Year for excellence in technology and design. The company has also received the IF Design Award and IDEA Award Finalist in 2017, as well as the Red Dot Design Award in 2017. San Francisco, CA, April 03, 2020 --( PR.com )-- World-leading Korean dash cam brand THINKWARE today announced that it is offering discounts around the upcoming Easter holiday, with a variety of promotional sales from April 6 through April 19 in the US, April 2 through April 17 in Canada.Some of THINKWARE’s most high profile dash camera models will be on sale during this promotion, with up to a 32% discount in the US and 43% discount in Canada as part of the biggest deals. The sale will happen over two weeks, covering the following models and limited timeframes.In the US:· On sale April 6-12: Q800 PRO, X700 and M1 Motorsports Cam· On sale April 13-19: F200, F70, Q800 PRO and M1 Motorsports CamIn Canada:· On sale April 2-10: U1000, Q800 PRO, X700, F800 PRO, F200 and M1 Motorsports Cam· On sale April 10-17: U1000, F200, F70, Q800 PRO, X700, F800 PRO and M1 Motorsports CamTHINKWARE’s Easter holiday discounts will be available at specialty retailers, as well as for Best Buy customers on the F200 and Q800 Pro models in the US, and F70, X700, Q800 PRO, U1000, M1 in Canada.U1000: THINKWARE’s newest flagship model that delivers sharp native 4K UHD video quality. The U1000 can be accessorized with a 2K QHD rear view camera and hardwiring cable for complete, best-in-class 24/7 all-round protection.Q800 PRO: One of the latest and greatest from Thinkware capable of recording in 2K QHD 1440pX700: Save up to 70 dollars on this easy to use dash cam that offers a navigate IPS touch screen, full HD two-channel, advanced driver assistance, parking surveillance mode and moreF200: Get a great deal on this versatile dual-channel dash cam with built-in Wi-FiF70: This entry-level dash cam features the latest Energy Saving Parking Recording ModeM1: Exclusively for Motorcycles, ATVs, and UTVs, 2-channel full HD cameras with Advanced Electronic Image Stabilization(EIS)“After a long winter, springtime brings new and unique challenges for drivers such as rainy weather, potholes, and an increasing number of motorcyclists. The Easter season is the right time to address these challenges head-on, and protect yourself and your family on the roads,” said Brian Yang, Thinkware’s Director of North American Business Development. "Thinkware cameras are a great springtime purchase, offering the latest technology and advanced features that help keep people safe, connected and informed in any conditions.”For more information, visit the Thinkware website at www.thinkware.com.About THINKWAREGlobal IT Corporation THINKWARE Dash Cam was founded in Korea in 1997. Through consistent research and development in the field of smart car technologies, THINKWARE Dash Cam has established itself as the market leader in various sectors such as dash cams, electronic maps, navigation, mobile applications, and tablet PCs.Spearheading the competition with world-class image processing technologies and intuitive, user-friendly interface, THINKWARE Dash Cam debuted in the US market in 2014. THINKWARE Dash Cam has confirmed it will be exporting their DASH CAM lines into 17 other countries including US, Canada, UK, and Japan.THINKWARE Dash Cam has continued to astound the industry with its world-class Dash Cam lines during their presence at global exhibitions like CES, SEMA, and The Gadget Show Live. For CES 2017, the world’s largest consumer electronics show, THINKWARE received the Innovation Award of the Year for excellence in technology and design. The company has also received the IF Design Award and IDEA Award Finalist in 2017, as well as the Red Dot Design Award in 2017. Contact Information THINKWARE

Rick Judge

+1-415-429-5652



www.thinkware.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from THINKWARE Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend