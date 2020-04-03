Free Online Financial Literacy Classes for Children at Home in This Crisis

Press Releases 101 Financial Press Release

The Financial Literacy Company 101 Financial, with Founder and CEO Alan Akina, is Joining Other Responsible Businesses in Providing Free Online Financial Literacy Education Classes for Children Stuck at Home During This Extended Financial Crisis.

In this program for children 5th grade through 12th, Akina teaches how budgets work, and why many people don’t use them. He also shares the three income sources everyone must have. In these free online classes, students also learn about credit scores and why they are important. In addition to how to buy a home, and how to start a business, along with other fun activities and real life homework assignments.



Look, there’s no better time than now, for parents to explain what this financial crisis means to their families. So, while children are bored and idle at home, they can be productive, and learn something that benefits them the rest of their lives.



What’s great for parents across America and around the world is, Alan Akina is providing this financial literacy education to families everywhere, at no cost.



For free access to these classes for children, during Financial Literacy Month:



“The ABCs of Money with Alan Akina” will take place every Tuesday and Thursday in the month of April, as of Thursday, April 2.



Parents can access these free financial literacy classes online with their children.



Every Tuesday and Thursday at 12 pm Mountain Standard Time on Facebook @alanakina

-or-

Every Tuesday and Thursday at 1 pm Mountain Standard Time on Instagram @alan_akina



About 101 Financial:



Alan Akina Best Selling Financial author and Bank of Hawaii community award winner, came from humble beginnings, with a mission of helping good, but in debt people live lives of financial peace of mind. Since then, Akina’s company has rescued more than 30,000 people from the ravages of debt, eliminating their financial troubles for good. Alan Akina is a best-selling author, recipient of the Bank of Hawaii Community Leader of the Year Award, and 101 Financial is an INC 500 company.



Contact:



Alan Akina, CEO and Founder

101 Financial

866-999-9101

Alan Akina

(866) 999-9101



https://www.101financial.com



