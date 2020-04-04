Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19 Are Welcome to Use Hodusoft's Audio Conferencing Software

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Hodusoft Pvt. Ltd. Press Release

Small businesses are hit the hardest in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and find it difficult to communicate. Hodusoft offers its audio and web conferencing software to help them keep going.

Ahmedabad, India, April 04, 2020



The important thing for small businesses is to retain existing customers and add new ones. If customers get the impression that a business is not accessible they are likely to switch to some other. Small business owners cannot afford such disruption. By opting for Hodusoft’s conferencing solution they keep existing customers happy and their employees working happily from home. It is more important that they can also take advantage of COVID-19 lockdown to grab new customers by being available where others have shut shop.



Speaking about this offer the company’s VP said, “We are committed to extending our expertise and our assistance to help businesses stay operational. Keeping the ongoing corona virus pandemic in mind we have decided to make available the conferencing solution at the best price that even individual business owners will find quite affordable.”



A little bit about Hodusoft’s conferencing solution. It has multi-lingual support, making it perfect for small business owners across India and the world. Then, it allows users to send out bulk voice and text messages. It is easy to create a dynamic conference and invite participants to take part through authentication to keep conversations secure. There are other features too that will help small businesses, especially small coaching institutes and also schools and colleges.



To digress, it is not just small business owners who will find Hodusoft’s conferencing software useful; education is one big sector where there are individuals offering private coaching and then there are classes as well as schools and colleges. Hodusoft offers concessional prices for all those in the education sector to help keep educational activities alive during the lockdown period. Features such as roll call, name mapping, raise hands and scheduler make it the perfect tool for education during the corona lockdown. Many schools have shown serious interest and are adopting Hodusoft’s conferencing solution. Hodusoft is currently setting up its conferencing for education in institutes across India.



Small businesses can use the software to let owners and employees stay in touch. Work can be done much better since the software connects to the CRM and one can incorporate existing phone book as well as customer records. Customer services become easy even when you are at home, away from your office.



“We can understand that small businesses are strapped for cash and may not wish to incur additional costs. For them, we have an attractive subscription service for the conferencing solution. Hodusoft offers attractive terms, no upfront payment and total support for setup, training and troubleshooting,” said the VP in conclusion.



Small businesses will find the conferencing solution invaluable. It is safe and highly secure unlike some free to use applications currently in use. More details may be obtained from Hodusoft on phone 91 88667283662, 1-707-708-4638 or by live chat on website https://hodusoft.com/audio-conferencing-software/



Sindhav Bhagirath

707-708-4638



www.hodusoft.com



