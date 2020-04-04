Devart Released New dbForge DevOps Automation Bamboo Plugin

Press Releases Devart Press Release

Devart extended dbForge DevOps Automation solution with Bamboo plugin. Now users can benefit from continuous integration in Bamboo.

Prague, Czech Republic, April 04, 2020 --(



The new plugin brings all the power of dbForge DevOps Automation for SQL Server powered by dbForge SQL Tools right into Bamboo and helps to tune and implement all steps of the CI process in the most simple and effective way.



dbForge DevOps Automation for SQL Server introduces a new approach in conventional database development. The solution drastically reduces overall database release costs, minimizes deployment risks, energizes quality & update frequency, makes the workflow consistent and safe. Along with Bamboo, it also integrates into Jenkins, TeamCity, and Azure DevOps.



Learn more about the recent release by visiting Devart’s blog article https://blog.devart.com/adopt-flawless-continuous-integration-into-bamboo-with-new-dbforge-devops-plugin.html



About Devart



Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.



Jordan Sanders

+420 774 543 245



www.devart.com



