Church of Scientology Nashville Shares Resources Online Amid COVID-19

The Churches of Scientology Disaster Response are known for helping communities during times of emergency.

The Church’s Volunteer Minister Corps are usually seen wearing bright yellow shirts sporting the unique Scientology Eight-Pointed Cross. This is a unique time wherein most cities and states are encouraging people to stay safer inside their homes and only go out for essential needs. Therefore, it was important for the church to do help, but in more of a virtual way to help slow the spread of COVID-19.



During the global pandemic that is the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019), Scientology Media Productions has created a helpful video to enlighten and inform church parishioners and the general public on How to Keep Yourself and Others Well. This video has been shared on Scientology.org/StayWell as well as the Scientology YouTube Channel where it has over 22,000 views. It’s been shared on social media, and now the Church of Scientology Nashville has added it as a temporary Page Cover to help bring the message even further.



The video includes many helpful common sense guidelines including washing hands, avoiding hand-to-face contact, limiting the sharing of personal items, avoiding ill individuals and more.



On the Scientology.org/StayWell page, a booklet is available for digital download, and there are many more tips including how to properly put on a mask and how to properly sanitize. “By following the guidelines and precautions in this booklet, you can help prevent the spread of illness and maintain a healthy environment.”



“These tips are very helpful to the community right now,” says Julie Brinker who oversees Community Affairs for the Church of Scientology Nashville, “By using this information we can slow the spread of COVID-19 and help many people stay healthy.”



