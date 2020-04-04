Pentek’s Four-Channel, 1.25 GHz D/A Jade Architecture XMC Ideal for Waveform Generation

Press Releases Pentek, Inc. Press Release

Jade Architecture with Xilinx Kintex Ultrascale FPGA offers price, power and processing performance advantages; Four D/A waveform generator IP modules simplify data playback; Navigator Design Suite speeds development and custom IP integration.

“The Jade Model 71871 builds on the capabilities of the popular Jade line of XMCs," said Robert Sgandurra, director of Product Management. “Pentek’s Navigator Design Suite adds more IP with each product release, all of which is fully available to our customers for even more effective product development.”



The Model 71871 can be configured with a range of Kintex UltraScale FPGAs to match specific requirements of the processing task, spanning the entry-level KU035 (with 1,700 DSP slices) to the high-performance KU115 (with 5,520 DSP slices). The KU115 is ideal for demanding beam-forming, modulation, encoding and encryption of the signals prior to transmission. For applications not requiring large DSP resources or logic, a lower-cost FPGA can be installed.



A pair of front-panel μSync connectors allows multiple modules to be synchronized. The Model 71871 can be optionally configured with a P14 PMC connector with 24 pairs of LVDS connections to the FPGA for custom I/O to the carrier board. An optional P16 XMC connector adds an 8X gigabit link to the FPGA to support serial protocols.



The Jade Architecture

The Pentek Jade architecture is based on the Xilinx Kintex UltraScale FPGA, which raises digital signal processing (DSP) performance by over 50% over the previous family, with equally impressive reductions in cost, power dissipation and weight. As the central feature of the Jade Architecture, the FPGA has access to all data and control paths, enabling factory-installed functions including data multiplexing, channel selection, data unpacking, gating, triggering and memory control. A 5 GB bank of 2400 MHz DDR4 SDRAM provides on-board storage of waveforms for output through the D/As.



