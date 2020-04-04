Cubigo Offers Free Resource to Keep Residents and Families Connected During Pandemic

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Cubigo Press Release

Senior Living engagement platform Cubigo is providing free communication solutions for senior communities during COVID-19 crisis.

“The challenges we face right now are truly extraordinary, and with the narrative constantly changing it is easy for residents and their loved ones to worry. We have been and remain committed to keeping families and communities connected during this crisis.” said Cubigo CEO Geert Houben “The biggest challenges communities have been experiencing throughout the spread of COVID-19 has been keeping the lines of communication easy and open for residents and their families. The other issue we need to address now is that loneliness can be equally detrimental, so we need to keep residents engaged. Now more than ever, sharing the most recent news and information and providing simple ways to connect with each other is vital.”



The solution being offered from Cubigo addresses these three main challenges with unique modules (known as cubes) in the following way:



Residents and families stay informed with a single source of information via Cubigo’s attractive news feed and community information modules



Social connections between residents and staff can be maintained by signing up for contactless activities, virtually participating in committees, and individual or group chats



Staff can easily update community news, respond to inquiries, and keep resident information up to date in a single environment



Cubigo has also developed a rapid implementation process, with communities being fully functional within 24 hours.



“We are already witnessing Cubigo’s positive effect on clients during this crisis with an exponential increase of interactions from families. This is Cubigo’s chance to empower our most at-risk demographic as well as those who care for them. Together we are going to win,” Houben added.



A fully-integrated platform, Cubigo has additional functionality as well, including but not limited to: digital signage with an in-suite TV channel, remote meal ordering to mitigate contact, visitor registration, and voice control through smart speakers. With 35,000 users worldwide, Cubigo works on any smartphone, tablet, or computer with easy to use apps for Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android. To learn more about Cubigo, visit www.cubigo.com or email Sean List, Senior Sales Manager at slist@cubigo.com



