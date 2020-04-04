Press Releases 360training Press Release

Receive press releases from 360training: By Email RSS Feeds: 360training Announces New Learn2Serve Website

360training, the nation’s leading online training provider for regulated industries, launched its new Learn2Serve website for earning food and alcohol certifications online.

Austin, TX, April 04, 2020 --(



Using invaluable feedback from its customers, the company has redesigned its website to provide a new and improved shopping experience. As it did with its OSHAcampus website in December of 2019, it has merged Learn2Serve with its parent brand, 360training.



“This new direction for our brand reinforces our commitment to modernize 360training,” stated Tom Anderson, Chief Executive Officer at 360training.“Since the acquisition two years ago by PWP Growth Equity and RedHawk Investment, we’ve made significant improvements to our regulatory training courses, customer service experience, and internal company culture, and now, we are ready for our external brand to reflect these positive changes.”



What Makes the New Learn2Serve Website Better?

With this website merger, the company has made Food Handler and Alcohol Seller/Server courses easier than ever to find, thanks especially to a revamped, upgraded site architecture. Now, all Alcohol Seller-Server and Food Handler courses for every state are available right on the Learn2Serve homepage.



360training has also created additional resources to help visitors learn more about food and beverage industry training courses, including Food Safety Management, Food Compliance, and Cannabis Handler.



“We are excited to evolve our brand to better reflect our various areas of expertise, which will afford us the opportunity to strengthen our relationship with our customers as we roll out new products and expand into new markets,” explained Ryan Linders, Chief Marketing Officer at 360training.



Other improvements to the Learn2Serve website include:



Enhancements to mobile experience



Introduction of geotargeting



Creation of state-specific resource pages



Addition of Cannabis Handler category



To explore Learn2Serve's new website, visit www.360training.com/learn2serve.



About 360training

360training’s mission is to provide individuals and businesses with regulatory-approved training, enabling a safe and healthy environment for the communities they serve. Since launching in 1997, the company has expanded its brands to include OSHAcampus, AgentCampus, Meditec, and Learn2Serve. This allows us to serve online training and certifications for food and beverage, real estate, safety, insurance, and financial services. To learn more, please visit www.360training.com or follow along on Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn. Austin, TX, April 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- 360training, the nation’s leading online training provider for regulated industries, launched its new Learn2Serve website for earning food and alcohol certifications online.Using invaluable feedback from its customers, the company has redesigned its website to provide a new and improved shopping experience. As it did with its OSHAcampus website in December of 2019, it has merged Learn2Serve with its parent brand, 360training.“This new direction for our brand reinforces our commitment to modernize 360training,” stated Tom Anderson, Chief Executive Officer at 360training.“Since the acquisition two years ago by PWP Growth Equity and RedHawk Investment, we’ve made significant improvements to our regulatory training courses, customer service experience, and internal company culture, and now, we are ready for our external brand to reflect these positive changes.”What Makes the New Learn2Serve Website Better?With this website merger, the company has made Food Handler and Alcohol Seller/Server courses easier than ever to find, thanks especially to a revamped, upgraded site architecture. Now, all Alcohol Seller-Server and Food Handler courses for every state are available right on the Learn2Serve homepage.360training has also created additional resources to help visitors learn more about food and beverage industry training courses, including Food Safety Management, Food Compliance, and Cannabis Handler.“We are excited to evolve our brand to better reflect our various areas of expertise, which will afford us the opportunity to strengthen our relationship with our customers as we roll out new products and expand into new markets,” explained Ryan Linders, Chief Marketing Officer at 360training.Other improvements to the Learn2Serve website include:Enhancements to mobile experienceIntroduction of geotargetingCreation of state-specific resource pagesAddition of Cannabis Handler categoryTo explore Learn2Serve's new website, visit www.360training.com/learn2serve.About 360training360training’s mission is to provide individuals and businesses with regulatory-approved training, enabling a safe and healthy environment for the communities they serve. Since launching in 1997, the company has expanded its brands to include OSHAcampus, AgentCampus, Meditec, and Learn2Serve. This allows us to serve online training and certifications for food and beverage, real estate, safety, insurance, and financial services. To learn more, please visit www.360training.com or follow along on Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn. Contact Information 360training

Joseph Pineiro

512-539-2731



https://www.360training.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from 360training