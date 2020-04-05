Q Stay and Lounge Ueno Announces Advance Sale Accommodation Vouchers

Q Stay and lounge has begun offering advance sale accommodation vouchers for guests to purchase now, then use to stay whenever they please, once the threat of the Coronavirus has subsided

Instead, their latest campaign hopes that guests will come to stay not now, but in the "very near future."



They have announced the sale of hostel accommodation vouchers which can be purchased now, and are effective any time until the end of 2020 at the convenience of each guest.



As many people are unable to travel freely at the moment, Q Stay welcomes guests to come to stay once the threat of the Coronavirus has subsided. With this in mind, they are offering four different types of vouchers, all with breakfast included:



Accommodation voucher details



• Dormitory room voucher: 1 night/¥3,500 (normally ¥5,000)

• Private room voucher: 1 night/¥11,000 (normally ¥18,000 and up)

• Dormitory room multi-night voucher: 3 nights/¥9,000 + 1 additional night free

• Private room multi-night voucher: 3 nights/¥29,000 + 1 additional night free

- All plans come with breakfast included.



- On sale: April 3 through May 6, 2020

- Effective: Check-in prior to December 31, 2020



How to buy and use

Vouchers are available for purchase this website:

https://q-stay.stores.jp/



・Vouchers must be presented at check-in

・Booking is made through the Q Stay and lounge official website

・Each voucher is valid for only 1 guest per dormitory room, or up to 2 guests per private room

・Vouchers can be used by or shared between multiple parties

・Cancellations from 7 days prior to the reserved day will be subject to the cancellation policy, and charges will be posted to the credit card registered at time of booking.



For background information about these vouchers, please read the following press release: https://www.q-stay.jp/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/pressrelease200403_en.pdf



Store information

Name: Q Stay and lounge Ueno

Location: 2-13-2 Higashi-Ueno, Taito Ward, Tokyo

Operator: LS Corp.



For press-related materials and inquiries:

LS Corp. English-Language Marketing Director: Luke Bruehlman

Mail: luke@ckc-japan.com

