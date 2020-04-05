New COVID-19 Icons Pack Published by Pro-Sapien

Pro-Sapien is releasing a new Icons Pack representing COVID-19 preventative measures. The new icons are now available to download from the Pro-Sapien website for anyone to use.

The additional icons join the existing 135 health and safety icons available for download from the Pro-Sapien website.



The new COVID-19 icons include:



- Practice social distancing

- Use hand sanitizer

- Wash your hands for 20 seconds

- Do not touch face

- Do not congregate

- Self-isolate if you show symptoms



Publishing into the public domain means the icons are available for anyone to use.



Hannah Stewart, Marketing & Communications Manager at Pro-Sapien and designer of the icons suggests using them in COVID-19 related training, posters or in your incident investigation software:



“This is a very small resource but we want to make the lives of our clients and subscribers that bit easier during this unprecedented period. Hopefully having access to relevant, high quality icons saves HR and safety professionals a bit of time when pulling together new training, emails or posters to discourage the spread of the coronavirus in their workplaces, if staff are still having to come into work.”



The icons pack was originally launched in 2018 with a range of graphics for Emergency, Fire, Warning, Prohibition, Mandatory and Company Standard visuals.



