AScorpi GmbH Launches LiVe – The World’s First Rights and License Management Cloud Solution, Built on SAP ® Technology

AScorpi, an international provider of cloud services, software and consulting for the Rights and License Management field has officially released its newest product. The world’s first and only Rights and License Management Cloud Solution, built on SAP® technology, combines more than 15 years of best practices in the Media & Entertainment and Licensing Industry with the most modern Cloud- technology.

• Bleeding edge user-interface and Apps for web-based and mobile access. From anywhere at any time.

• High-end cloud technology, including in-memory database.

• Flexible adjustments to specific needs.

• Automated processes to create and manage Licenses, Products, Business Partners, and Sales Contracts.

• Solving issues regarding integration and media breaks of the Royalty Report and Usage Confirmation process.

• Workflows for product development and collaboration between designers and producers.

• Immediate available rights and licenses information.

• Real-time KPI overview and analytics.



LiVe serves several industries, including Media and Entertainment (M&E), Sports, Publishing, Music, Fashion, and Brand Licensing, with industry-specific applications and features. Developed leveraging AScorpi’s experience in implementing software solutions over the past 15 years for the Licensing and M&E industry, and successfully supporting the management of events such as the world's biggest soccer event, the World Cup, in 2006, with core functionalities of LiVe.



Andreas Scholten, CEO of AScorpi GmbH and former SVP Licensing, Rights and Royalties of the stock market listed media company EM.TV & Merchandising AG: “We are very happy to release our newest product to the public and in so doing, offer a full scope licensing solution in the cloud, which saves costs, optimizes process and allows for easy access, regardless of where its users are working. LiVe is an 'easy, fast and flexible solution, that simply works for you'.”



Learn more about LiVe solution on www.ascorpi.com/solutions/live



About AScorpi GmbH

AScorpi is an IT, Management Consulting company and System Integrator headquartered in Munich, Germany. AScorpi serves clients worldwide and in a wide variety of industries with the main focus being in the Rights, License and Royalties Management field. To serve clients best AScorpi has opened its US office in Los Angeles, California in 2012.



AScorpi’s progressive business model is based on providing implementations, business process optimization, maintenance and support through IT and cloud solutions leveraging particularly the SAP product portfolio. AScorpi combines in-depth knowledge and experience in the Licensing and Media & Entertainment fields with extraordinary capabilities in leveraging high-end technologies. The SAP Gold Partner status underlines these capabilities.



Dumitru Cirja

+4989216669913



https://www.ascorpi.com



