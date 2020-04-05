In COVID-19 Response, Silent Breach Expands Cloud Security Offerings

Press Releases Silent Breach Press Release

“Silent Breach is committed to meeting the security needs of our client organizations and their users,” said Marc Castejon, CEO of Silent Breach. “Over the last few weeks, we’ve held extensive talks with our partners, clients, and relevant security agencies in order to gain a comprehensive understanding of their COVID-19 response plans and corresponding security challenges. Our expanded Cloud Security Solutions are a direct consequence of those ongoing discussions.”



Silent Breach now offers comprehensive coverage across the following eight segments: Network Security, Data Security, User Access, Government, Risk & Compliance, Event Management, Disaster Recovery, Business Continuity, and Managed Cloud Security. Furthermore, due to the uniquely fluid nature of today’s security challenges, Silent Breach has recommitted to providing ultra-tailored packages along with agile timelines to ensure that companies can get the exact help they need, as soon as they need it.



“We’ve made it clear to all of our stakeholders that Silent Breach will remain at the highest levels of preparedness,” said Jeremy Williamson, VP of Cloud Security. “Now, more than ever, organizations around the world are vulnerable to malicious online actors. Everyone at Silent Breach is 100% committed to combatting emerging threats, and with initiatives such as our Cloud Security expansion, we remain confident that we will continue to do just that.”



For more information about Silent Breach or to request a free Cloud Security assessment, visit: https://silentbreach.com/cloud-security.php



