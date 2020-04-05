Chetu Celebrates Two Decades of Software Development Excellence

Press Releases Chetu Inc. Press Release

Plantation, FL, April 05, 2020 --(



Founded in Miami 20 years ago, Chetu today honors its history as a leading provider of innovative software solutions on a global scale. To date, the company has built over 16,000 custom applications for over 3,000 clients in well over 40 distinct and specialized industries.



Coming off a strong fiscal year in 2019. over $56 million in revenue, Chetu approaches its 20th with even greater optimism and purpose. After opening its latest office in the UK – which serves as a hub for Europe and the Middle East – the company is looking to enhance expansion in the hemisphere’s growing technology ecosystem.



In the coming weeks, Chetu will be relocating to its new headquarters at University Professional Center in Plantation, Florida. The state-of-the-art facility is the city’s first new commercial office building and will help grow the region’s burgeoning technology scene. Additionally, Chetu has expanded its operations in Noida, India, as the company has moved into a larger software delivery center to accommodate the organization’s nearly 1,800 software experts.



Lastly, Chetu recently introduced its new Channel Partners Program to broaden its partner engagement initiative, improve partners’ customer satisfaction through custom software integration, and create an additional revenue stream for the company.



“My gratitude truly goes out to our amazing team, whose hard work and dedication helped make this dream a reality,” said Atal Bansal, founder and CEO of Chetu. “I eagerly look forward to the future and am confident that we have just scratched the surface of our company’s true potential.”



For more information on Chetu or to request a consultation, please visit www.chetu.com.



About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global provider of software development solutions and support services. Chetu's specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 500 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to the needs of the client. Chetu's one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in Plantation, Florida, Chetu has fourteen locations throughout the U.S. and abroad. For more information, visit www.chetu.com.



About Chetu:

Brian Poole

pr@chetu.com

