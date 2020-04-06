TenantCloud and Rentler Partner to Provide More Rental Solutions

Press Releases TenantCloud Press Release

Austin, TX, April 06, 2020 --(



TenantCloud CEO, Joe Edgar, says, "I am so excited to announce this partnership with Rentler. As a landlord myself I know the stress of having a vacant rental and finding a great tenant takes a lot of time. Bringing tenants to landlords without even needing to list a property will save so much time and will help landlords increase the return on their investment."



With Rentler Leads, tenants who would usually spend countless hours looking for the right rental can now set up their preferences and have their contact info sent directly to landlords. Vacancies are stressful and often mean lost income if they're not filled quickly, but using verified Rentler Leads will allow landlords to rent faster.



"We have a database of thousands of tenants who are looking for a place, so it just made sense to start pairing them up with landlords based on their preferences," said Jason Bangerter, Rentler CEO. "We're helping landlords fill vacancies faster with qualified renters and ensuring that the process is seamless for everyone involved."



About TenantCloud

TenantCloud is a cloud-based property management solution that helps landlords maximize the revenue from their rental properties. Built as a free and comprehensive solution, TenantCloud provides landlords everything they need to manage their rental business in one place, including posting listings, collecting rent online, and screening applicants. TenantCloud streamlines the process of renting for over 14 million landlords and 70 million tenants. For more information, visit www dot tenantcloud dot com.



About Rentler

