EverBlock Builds Temporary Hospital for 2,000+ Beds for COVID-19 Treatment and Recovery in New Orleans

Ernest M. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans will be transformed into a hospital site for COVID-19 patients who have been treated and are in need of isolation using EverBlock’s Life-Size Building Blocks and EverPanel Modular Wall System.

New York, NY, April 09, 2020 --(



Sleeping pods, isolation units, nursing stations, bed areas, testing sites and more will be built throughout the convention center using modular and durable building blocks, as well as EverPanel modular sanitary divider walls to mitigate the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).



EverBlock responded to the call to deploy equipment and personnel within a few days, enabling the EverBlock team to set up over 2,000 sleeping pods in record time using it’s unique modular wall panels and building block systems. Equipment continues to roll off of the manufacturing line and onto trucks bound for New Orleans.



Government is monitoring the pandemic and will determine if additional hospital beds, dividers and rooms will be necessary depending on how the outbreak continues to spread in the New Orleans metro.



Mayor LaToya Cantrell said Wednesday that the convention center could ultimately house 3,000 beds.



EverBlock Systems. LLC, a New York based company manufactures life-size modular building blocks and modular sanitary divider walls to segregate populations, such as for homeless shelters, temporary hospital installations, disaster relief facilities, and for disease spread mitigation.



“Our modular wall panel and building block system offers rapid deployment with minimal to-no tools required for installation. Wall panels are waterproof, easy to disinfect and clean, and are manufactured from the same fiberglass panels used in hospitals worldwide.” – Arnon Rosan, EverBlock President



Plans to house patients began as early as April 7.



If you would like additional information on EverBlock System’s modular walls and dividers for building temporary hospitals please call 844-422-5625 or email sales@everblocksystems.com. New York, NY, April 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- EverBlock Systems, LLC., the leading manufacturer and provider of modular building systems is working with the Governor’s response team in New Orleans, LA to provide thousands of modular wall panels and life-size building blocks to be used in building a temporary pop-up hospital facility in the Ernest M. Morial Convention Center.Sleeping pods, isolation units, nursing stations, bed areas, testing sites and more will be built throughout the convention center using modular and durable building blocks, as well as EverPanel modular sanitary divider walls to mitigate the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).EverBlock responded to the call to deploy equipment and personnel within a few days, enabling the EverBlock team to set up over 2,000 sleeping pods in record time using it’s unique modular wall panels and building block systems. Equipment continues to roll off of the manufacturing line and onto trucks bound for New Orleans.Government is monitoring the pandemic and will determine if additional hospital beds, dividers and rooms will be necessary depending on how the outbreak continues to spread in the New Orleans metro.Mayor LaToya Cantrell said Wednesday that the convention center could ultimately house 3,000 beds.EverBlock Systems. LLC, a New York based company manufactures life-size modular building blocks and modular sanitary divider walls to segregate populations, such as for homeless shelters, temporary hospital installations, disaster relief facilities, and for disease spread mitigation.“Our modular wall panel and building block system offers rapid deployment with minimal to-no tools required for installation. Wall panels are waterproof, easy to disinfect and clean, and are manufactured from the same fiberglass panels used in hospitals worldwide.” – Arnon Rosan, EverBlock PresidentPlans to house patients began as early as April 7.If you would like additional information on EverBlock System’s modular walls and dividers for building temporary hospitals please call 844-422-5625 or email sales@everblocksystems.com.