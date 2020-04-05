Press Releases Commercient Press Release

Receive press releases from Commercient: By Email RSS Feeds: Commercient SYNC for QuickBooks Desktop and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Now Available on Microsoft AppSource

Commercient is pleased to announce that the Commercient SYNC for QuickBooks Desktop and Microsoft Dynamics 365 is now available on Microsoft AppSource.

Marietta, GA, April 05, 2020 --(



Commercient has 33 apps listed on AppSource and actively works with ERP/CRM consultants to provide hassle-free, fully supported solutions that successfully integrate their customers’ systems, avoiding late-night support calls or too many hours spent resolving technical problems.



Noah Thomas, Head of Channel Development at Commercient, said, "We are extremely excited to announce the availability of SYNC for QuickBooks Desktop and Microsoft Dynamics 365 on Microsoft AppSource. Commercient’s SYNC apps continue to help more businesses integrate their data across departments and streamline their operations with leading CRM tools like Dynamics 365."



Kirsten Edmondson Wolfe, Senior Director, AppSource Product Marketing, Microsoft Corp. said, “We’re pleased to welcome Commercient SYNC to Microsoft AppSource, which gives our customers access to the best solutions available from our extensive partner ecosystem. Microsoft AppSource offers partner solutions such as SYNC for QuickBooks Desktop and Microsoft Dynamics 365 from Commercient to help customers more efficiently manage their data and operational needs.”



Learn more about Commercient’s solution at its Microsoft AppSource page.



About Commercient

Commercient is dedicated to helping growing companies integrate their ERP and CRM software with SYNC. We make hassle-free integrations for over 85 ERPs and counting. Among the most recent integrations, SYNC connects SAP, Infor, Epicor, Sage, QuickBooks, and many more. Commercient is consistently adding more integrations. Marietta, GA, April 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Commercient, an AI data integration company, today announced the availability of Commercient SYNC for QuickBooks Desktop and Microsoft Dynamics 365 on Microsoft AppSource, an online cloud marketplace providing tailored line-of-business solutions.Commercient has 33 apps listed on AppSource and actively works with ERP/CRM consultants to provide hassle-free, fully supported solutions that successfully integrate their customers’ systems, avoiding late-night support calls or too many hours spent resolving technical problems.Noah Thomas, Head of Channel Development at Commercient, said, "We are extremely excited to announce the availability of SYNC for QuickBooks Desktop and Microsoft Dynamics 365 on Microsoft AppSource. Commercient’s SYNC apps continue to help more businesses integrate their data across departments and streamline their operations with leading CRM tools like Dynamics 365."Kirsten Edmondson Wolfe, Senior Director, AppSource Product Marketing, Microsoft Corp. said, “We’re pleased to welcome Commercient SYNC to Microsoft AppSource, which gives our customers access to the best solutions available from our extensive partner ecosystem. Microsoft AppSource offers partner solutions such as SYNC for QuickBooks Desktop and Microsoft Dynamics 365 from Commercient to help customers more efficiently manage their data and operational needs.”Learn more about Commercient’s solution at its Microsoft AppSource page.About CommercientCommercient is dedicated to helping growing companies integrate their ERP and CRM software with SYNC. We make hassle-free integrations for over 85 ERPs and counting. Among the most recent integrations, SYNC connects SAP, Infor, Epicor, Sage, QuickBooks, and many more. Commercient is consistently adding more integrations. Contact Information Commercient

Noah Thomas

844-282-0401



www.commercient.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Commercient