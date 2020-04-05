Caitlin Carmichael, iPOP Alumni, Cast in New Thriller

Press Releases iPOP! LA Press Release

iPOP Alumni Caitlin Carmichael joins an all-star cast in a new serial killer thriller directed by Randall Emmett. The feature, Midnight in the Switchgrass is in production.

The serial killer thriller was first announced to Deadline in January of this year. After producing over 110 films including the Oscar nominated The Irishman, Emmett is all in on the $15 million film. He is also currently in post on the Michael Polish helmed WWII drama Axis Sally starring Al Pacino as well as the Mel Gibson starrer Force of Nature.



The film follows a local Florida detective and FBI agent as they team up to find the man responsible for a string of murders. Currently the feature is under production with Puerto Rico set as the film location. Midnight in the Switchgrass was adapted from a screenplay by Alan Horsnail. Furla and EFF’s Tim Sullivan and Alex Eckert are producing with Luillo Ruiz. Regarding his directorial debut, Randall Emmett had this to say, “Directing has been something that I’ve always known I would do having grown up in the theater and graduated from the School of Visual arts in film…”



Caitlin Carmichael is most notable for her starring roles in Life Itself and Dwight in Shining Armor. Originally from Tifton, GA, Caitlin got her start in the industry after attending iPOP LA. She has continued to succeed since, with roles on various hit TV shows and films. Along with her upcoming feature, Caitlin can also be seen in Netflix’s Wheelman and Epiphany.



About iPOP!

iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching it’s 16th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts, and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.



