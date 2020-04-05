Press Releases iPOP! LA Press Release

Receive press releases from iPOP! LA: By Email RSS Feeds: DWS Star Joins iPOP Alum Matt Cornett on High School Musical Series

iPOP Alumni Matt Cornett stars in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Derek Hough will join the Season 2 Cast.

Los Angeles, CA, April 05, 2020 --(



In the Disney + series, Matt Cornett stars as E.J. a confident athlete with ambitions of starring in the school musical. E.J. has a lot to live up to as senior class treasurer and co-captain of the water polo team.



The show was created and executive produced by Tim Federle and serves as the first series adaption of the popular film, franchise. In the new series, for those that haven’t streamed the first season yet, the show follows a group of drama students and faculty members at East High. In the first season, viewers are introduced to the new characters and see the countdown from auditions to opening night of the school’s production of High School Musical: The Musical. They have budding romances, faltering friendships and harsh rivalries as they experience the transformative power that only high school theater can provide.



Matt Cornet has trailblazed in the industry with roles on Southland, Criminal Minds and The Middle. Cornett began his path to success after attending iPOP LA and has continued to excel I Hollywood. Along with a series regular role on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Cornett will also appear in the TV Drama School For Boys, which recently wrapped production.



About iPOP!

iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching it’s 16th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts, and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.



For media inquiries regarding iPOP! LA, please contact:

iPOP! Media Relations

310.463.7560 Los Angeles, CA, April 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Derek Hough of Dancing with the Stars fame will join the cast of Disney +’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. He will join a talented cast that includes iPOP! Alumni Matt Cornett on the upcoming season. Hough will play Miss Jenn’s (Kate Reinders) ex-boyfriend, Zack, a charming but sneaky actor who returns to Salt Lake to teach drama at East High’s biggest rival, North High.In the Disney + series, Matt Cornett stars as E.J. a confident athlete with ambitions of starring in the school musical. E.J. has a lot to live up to as senior class treasurer and co-captain of the water polo team.The show was created and executive produced by Tim Federle and serves as the first series adaption of the popular film, franchise. In the new series, for those that haven’t streamed the first season yet, the show follows a group of drama students and faculty members at East High. In the first season, viewers are introduced to the new characters and see the countdown from auditions to opening night of the school’s production of High School Musical: The Musical. They have budding romances, faltering friendships and harsh rivalries as they experience the transformative power that only high school theater can provide.Matt Cornet has trailblazed in the industry with roles on Southland, Criminal Minds and The Middle. Cornett began his path to success after attending iPOP LA and has continued to excel I Hollywood. Along with a series regular role on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Cornett will also appear in the TV Drama School For Boys, which recently wrapped production.About iPOP!iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching it’s 16th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts, and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.For media inquiries regarding iPOP! LA, please contact:iPOP! Media Relations310.463.7560 Contact Information iPOP! LA

Kirsten Poulin

310-463-7560



ipopla.com

iPOP! Media Relations



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from iPOP! LA