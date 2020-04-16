Anniversary of “Corrinne Walker Is Out Of This World Part I & II” e-Book

Press Releases Corrinne Walker, Author Press Release

The purpose of her writing books are:



*Psalm 1:2 But his delight is in the law of Jehovah,+

And he reads His law in an undertone* day and night.+



*Isaiah 26:4 Trust in Jehovah forever,+

For Jah* Jehovah is the eternal Rock.+



New World Translation Of The Holy Scriptures



Corrinne Walker Ohio author, today announced "Corrinne Walker Is Out Of This World Part I and II E-books. The anniversary is coming in two months. "Corrinne Walker Is Out Of This World Part I & II'' is written by Corrinne Walker; these were her first two fiction books. which were well-received by fans and critics alike. Corrinne Walker's books exemplify her personal struggles and triumphs, her life coaching, and how she finds the solution to everyday life problems. Fans find her book relatable and full of guidance and wisdom.

The purpose of her writing books are:

*Psalm 1:2 But his delight is in the law of Jehovah,+

And he reads His law in an undertone* day and night.+

*Isaiah 26:4 Trust in Jehovah forever,+

For Jah* Jehovah is the eternal Rock.+

New World Translation Of The Holy Scriptures

Corrinne Walker is out of this world part 1, and 2 are fictional books. They educate you on finding the solutions to the problems you have with certain people, as well as self-help with your issues. Corrinne Walker herself narrates the stories. These books are a great read and learning experience for all men and women from the ages of 17-40, including teens. This author has various other books regarding OCD and other self-improvement topics. These books are cost-effective as they are for a mere $7. They can also be easily purchased through the following website https://corrinne-walker-author-booksite.business.site

Contact Information
Corrinne Walker, Author
Corrinne Walker
614-462-0458
https://corrinne-walker-author-booksite.business.site

Corrinne Walker

614-462-0458



https://corrinne-walker-author-booksite.business.site



