Alice Palmeri, LMT Responds to COVID-19

Alice Palmeri, LMT announces she will temporarily close her doors until the corona virus is no longer a danger to Portland residents.

As a health professional, Palmeri states, “I must think of my clients at this time and protect their health. Portland has never faced something like this before and I want to always insure that my practice is a place of safety and healing.” Many massage therapists in Oregon have chosen to shut their offices because it is impossible to assure clients safety as the pandemic spreads.



Portland, OR, April 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Alice Palmeri, LMT announced on March 8th that she will be closing her office until the tentative date of April 28, 2020 in response to the spread of the corona virus in Portland, Oregon. Palmeri practices therapeutic and postpartum massage in southeast Portland at Portland Pilates Collective and Wellness Center.

As a health professional, Palmeri states, "I must think of my clients at this time and protect their health. Portland has never faced something like this before and I want to always insure that my practice is a place of safety and healing." Many massage therapists in Oregon have chosen to shut their offices because it is impossible to assure clients safety as the pandemic spreads.

Palmeri hopes to return to the work she loves as soon as the corona virus is no longer a threat and Oregon's shelter in place order has been lifted. Palmeri states, "I'm looking forward to getting back to work as soon as the virus has passed and the governor thinks it's safe for massage therapists to open their doors again. Until then, I'm going to enjoy time with my family and go on lots of hikes."

