Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases MTS Management Group Press Release

Receive press releases from MTS Management Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Pittsburgh-Based Music Publicist Wins 2020 Hermes Creative Award

Michael Stover, President of MTS Management Group, was honored for his work on country artist Richard Lynch’s latest album release.

Pittsburgh, PA, April 06, 2020 --(



Pittsburgh native, Michael Stover, founder and President of MTS Management Group was announced as a Gold Award Winner. Stover was recognized in the Print Media/Writing/News Release category for his press release written for Ohio-based country artist Richard Lynch. The release touted Lynch’s latest album release, “Think I’ll Carry It On.”



Hermes Creative Awards is administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). The international organization consists of several thousand marketing, communication, advertising, public relations, digital media production, and freelance professionals. AMCP oversees awards and recognition programs, provides judges, and awards outstanding achievement and service to the profession.



Judges are industry professionals who look for companies and individuals whose talent exceeds a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry. There are expected to be about 6,000 entries from throughout the United States and dozens of other countries in the Hermes Creative Awards 2020 competition. In the past, about 15 percent of entries won Platinum, the top award, and around 20 percent the Gold Award. Approximately 10 percent were Honorable Mention winners.



“This is a fantastic and very humbling moment for me,” said Stover. “To win a Gold Award in our 10th year is incredible! To be honored by marketing and communications pros is tremendous. Thank you to my artists, who mean the world to me, and to my family, who puts up with me and my “work ethic.” None of this is possible without God and my savior Jesus.”



2020 Gold Award Winners include AARP, UPMC, Stanford University, Carnegie Museum of Natural History, and Yamaha Entertainment Group of America. A full list of winners is available at https://enter.hermesawards.com/winners/.



About MTS Management Group: Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 10 years, MTS Records has released 40+ Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including Thirteen #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles. MTS has also promoted 26 Top 25 itunes chart singles, including 15 Top 5s and a 9 #1s! Michael has written columns featured in Hypebot, Music Think Tank, and Fair Play Country Music, among others.



http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com Pittsburgh, PA, April 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Hermes Creative Awards today announced early deadline winners for the 2020 international awards competition for creative professionals involved in the concept, writing, and design of traditional and emerging media. Hermes Creative Awards recognizes outstanding work in the industry while promoting the philanthropic nature of marketing and communication professionals.Pittsburgh native, Michael Stover, founder and President of MTS Management Group was announced as a Gold Award Winner. Stover was recognized in the Print Media/Writing/News Release category for his press release written for Ohio-based country artist Richard Lynch. The release touted Lynch’s latest album release, “Think I’ll Carry It On.”Hermes Creative Awards is administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). The international organization consists of several thousand marketing, communication, advertising, public relations, digital media production, and freelance professionals. AMCP oversees awards and recognition programs, provides judges, and awards outstanding achievement and service to the profession.Judges are industry professionals who look for companies and individuals whose talent exceeds a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry. There are expected to be about 6,000 entries from throughout the United States and dozens of other countries in the Hermes Creative Awards 2020 competition. In the past, about 15 percent of entries won Platinum, the top award, and around 20 percent the Gold Award. Approximately 10 percent were Honorable Mention winners.“This is a fantastic and very humbling moment for me,” said Stover. “To win a Gold Award in our 10th year is incredible! To be honored by marketing and communications pros is tremendous. Thank you to my artists, who mean the world to me, and to my family, who puts up with me and my “work ethic.” None of this is possible without God and my savior Jesus.”2020 Gold Award Winners include AARP, UPMC, Stanford University, Carnegie Museum of Natural History, and Yamaha Entertainment Group of America. A full list of winners is available at https://enter.hermesawards.com/winners/.About MTS Management Group: Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 10 years, MTS Records has released 40+ Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including Thirteen #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles. MTS has also promoted 26 Top 25 itunes chart singles, including 15 Top 5s and a 9 #1s! Michael has written columns featured in Hypebot, Music Think Tank, and Fair Play Country Music, among others.http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com Contact Information MTS Management Group

Michael Stover

412-445-5282



www.mtsmanagementgroup.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from MTS Management Group Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend