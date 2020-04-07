Press Releases Hollywood Jumbo Press Release

Receive press releases from Hollywood Jumbo: By Email RSS Feeds: Submit Your Screenplay to the 1st Annual 2020 Hollywood Jumbo Online Screenplay Festival

Los Angeles, CA, April 07, 2020 --(



Submissions begins April 6 through June 25.



Late entry July 15 (late fee included).



Look for the link that asks for the 5% entry fee: HJSF2020FILM



Questions, email: hollywoodjumbo@gmail.com



HollywoodJumbo.com Los Angeles, CA, April 07, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The 2020 1st Annual Hollywood Jumbo Screenplay Festival is here! Enter your script from a collection of categories (shorts, featurettes, Features, and Fan Scripts). You could be the next winner; Prizes: trophies, promotional articles on website for winners, list of Finalists, and screenplay coverage for all entries from Industry Professionals. For more information and guidelines regarding the 2020 Hollywood Jumbo Film & Screenplay Festival, please visit hollywoodjumbo.com and submit your screenplay.Submissions begins April 6 through June 25.Late entry July 15 (late fee included).Look for the link that asks for the 5% entry fee: HJSF2020FILMQuestions, email: hollywoodjumbo@gmail.comHollywoodJumbo.com Contact Information Hollywood Jumbo

Rennie Cowan

323-393-9166



hollywoodjumbo.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Hollywood Jumbo