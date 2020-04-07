Submit Your Screenplay to the 1st Annual 2020 Hollywood Jumbo Online Screenplay Festival

Los Angeles, CA, April 07, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- The 2020 1st Annual Hollywood Jumbo Screenplay Festival is here! Enter your script from a collection of categories (shorts, featurettes, Features, and Fan Scripts). You could be the next winner; Prizes: trophies, promotional articles on website for winners, list of Finalists, and screenplay coverage for all entries from Industry Professionals. For more information and guidelines regarding the 2020 Hollywood Jumbo Film & Screenplay Festival, please visit hollywoodjumbo.com and submit your screenplay.
Submissions begins April 6 through June 25.
Late entry July 15 (late fee included).
Look for the link that asks for the 5% entry fee: HJSF2020FILM
Questions, email: hollywoodjumbo@gmail.com
HollywoodJumbo.com