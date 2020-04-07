PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Submit Your Screenplay to the 1st Annual 2020 Hollywood Jumbo Online Screenplay Festival


Los Angeles, CA, April 07, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The 2020 1st Annual Hollywood Jumbo Screenplay Festival is here! Enter your script from a collection of categories (shorts, featurettes, Features, and Fan Scripts). You could be the next winner; Prizes: trophies, promotional articles on website for winners, list of Finalists, and screenplay coverage for all entries from Industry Professionals. For more information and guidelines regarding the 2020 Hollywood Jumbo Film & Screenplay Festival, please visit hollywoodjumbo.com and submit your screenplay.

Submissions begins April 6 through June 25.

Late entry July 15 (late fee included).

Look for the link that asks for the 5% entry fee: HJSF2020FILM

Questions, email: hollywoodjumbo@gmail.com

HollywoodJumbo.com
Contact Information
Hollywood Jumbo
Rennie Cowan
323-393-9166
Contact
hollywoodjumbo.com

