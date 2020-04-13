Press Releases Adelaide Books Press Release

Receive press releases from Adelaide Books: By Email RSS Feeds: New Book by Alberto Ambard and Amelia Mondragón: Alta Traición

Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Alberto Ambard and Amelia Mondragón, Alta Traición, hitting stores everywhere.

New York, NY, April 13, 2020 --(



"This is not only fine writing by two sophisticated writers, but this is also a history lesson in the form of a novel. And even more important, the authors have created a small band of friends who become our friends, too. This is an exceptional work that deserves a very wide audience." -Grady Harp



Amelia Mondragón (Spain, 1953) is a Literature professor at Howard University (Washington, DC). She grew up in Venezuela, where she completed her undergraduate studies at The Universidad Central de Venezuela. She earned her doctorate in Latin American literature at the University of Maryland (1986). She has written several critical essays on Central American literature and contemporary Hispanic poetry. She has also edited the book Aesthetic Changes and New Cultural Projects in Central America (1993). She currently lives in Hyattsville, Maryland. She enjoys swimming and yoga, as well as nature.



Alberto Ambard divides his time between writing and practicing maxillofacial prosthodontics. His short stories have appeared in various anthologies. His novel Dogma, A Red Door And A Birthday will soon be published by Adelaide Books. In his native Venezuela, he received the José Félix Ribas Medal for his achievements in collegiate and international karate. A descendant of French, American, Spanish and Venezuelan families, he has lived in Caracas, a remote Afro-Caribbean coastal town, the Amazon, Birmingham, AL, and Chicago. Currently, he lives in Portland, OR with his wife and children. You can find him at www.albertoambard.com.



Available on Amazon



