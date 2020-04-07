Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Don Spider Learns to Spin," Written by Vivian Siebu and Illustrated by Shelley Ashkowski

Press Releases Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of Don Spider Learns to Spin – a colour illustrated children’s storybook written by Vivian Siebu and illustrated by Shelley Ashkowski.

Thame, United Kingdom, April 07, 2020

Everyone in the Spider family can spin webs and spin them well, except for Don.

When the magic song doesn’t work, Don leaves his home underneath the desk and travels to the human world above it to find his inner spider.



Discover how self-confidence, perseverance, independence and his natural instincts help him learn how to spin.



Don Spider Learns to Spin is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback: 32 pages / Large print

ISBN-13: 9781913653095 / 9781913653163

Dimensions: 21.6 x 0.2 x 27.9 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B0868TRG71

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/DSLS

Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020



About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:

Michael Terence Publishing

Marketing & Promotions

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

Keith Abbott

00442035822002



mtp.agency



