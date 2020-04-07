Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Don Spider Learns to Spin," Written by Vivian Siebu and Illustrated by Shelley Ashkowski

Thame, United Kingdom, April 07, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- About Don Spider Learns to Spin:
Everyone in the Spider family can spin webs and spin them well, except for Don.
When the magic song doesn’t work, Don leaves his home underneath the desk and travels to the human world above it to find his inner spider.
Discover how self-confidence, perseverance, independence and his natural instincts help him learn how to spin.
Don Spider Learns to Spin is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 32 pages / Large print
ISBN-13: 9781913653095 / 9781913653163
Dimensions: 21.6 x 0.2 x 27.9 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0868TRG71
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/DSLS
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
