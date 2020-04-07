PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Cosmic Cubs' New Distant Learning Resources for Parents and Teachers


Cosmic Cubs now offers free distant learning resources packets from grades K-5. These distant learning packets help teachers and parents transition their home into a thriving learning environment.

Vero Beach, FL, April 07, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Help encourage learning at home with these easy-to-use, custom made packets.

A numerous amount of teachers and parents are new to the emergence of distant learning. Many have been wondering how they can turn a classroom into a distance learning environment for students. Cosmic Cubs' custom distance learning packets helps teachers, parents, and student transition to distant learning with several online resources available such as Khan Academy, Zearn, and much more.

In order to making a transition to distance learning, parents, and teachers should have an organized plan implemented. Their packets are organized and designed for elementary learners. Without an organized plan in place, teachers will have a difficult time transitioning their students learning experiences will suffer.

Cosmic Cubs' developed five free fun and easy-to-follow packets for grades K–5. These weekly learning plans will help teachers, parents, and students in introducing them into some new digital learning routines.

You can find Cosmic Cubs; free and easy-to-use distant learning packets at www.cosmiccubs.com/lesson-plans
