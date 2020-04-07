Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "I Promise I’m Worthy" by Emma Appleton

Press Releases Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of I Promise I’m Worthy – a true story: the biography of Emma Appleton.

Thame, United Kingdom, April 07, 2020 --( PR.com )-- About I Promise I'm Worthy: This is Emma's story. It's real.Her parents teach her two things in life: to use a microwave and to sleep with men.Up until the age of 12 when she is taken into care, all she knows is how to please the people that care for her and how to keep quiet about the things she is being made to do. Her Daddy tells her she is beautiful and rewards her with sweets and money. Her Mummy turns a blind eye. Then, she lets something slip, on a sleepover at a friend's house,– and her family is torn apart.Emma faces life alone – grows up, has relationships and children and keeps on smiling as she was taught to do, but something is not right and she breaks down – convinced that she is a monster incapable of loving and of being loved.I Promise I'm Worthy is an extraordinarily courageous account of an on-going battle to bury the demons of a terrifying childhood and to try to start living again. With brutal honesty, she describes exactly how it felt to be that little girl and how it feels to be the woman she is now.The only way is to tell the truth, no matter how much it hurts.To finally just say, this is what happened, and this is me.I Promise I'm Worthy is available in multiple formats worldwide:Paperback: 200 pages / Large printISBN-13: 9781913653002 / 9781913653071Dimensions: 12.9 x 1.3 x 19.3 cmAmazon Kindle eBook: B085N36FR6Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/IPIWPublished by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020About Michael Terence PublishingWeb: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.

