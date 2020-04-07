Press Releases Kelly Anne White Press Release

Maryland Author Honored with Virginia Writing Award for Picture Book, The Legend of the Fairy Stones

The Legend of the Fairy Stones Named "Outstanding Book" by the Virginia Outdoor Writers Association

The Legend of the Fairy Stones, a rhyming picture book by author Kelly Anne White, has won a 2020 Excellence-in-Craft Award for Outstanding Book from the Virginia Outdoor Writers Association. In originally authored lyrical verse, the book retells a woodland tale of fairy tears turning to cross-shaped stones, real-life staurolite crystals. The ages-old lore has been passed along through oral tradition in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia.To illustrate the book's interior pages, White curated nearly 200 public domain images—photographs, paintings, illustrations—for digital collage. The book won a Purple Dragonfly Award in 2019 for Best Interior Design from Story Monsters, a literary resource for teachers and librarians.A top-level publishing professional, Kelly Anne White is also the author of The Bible Adventure Book of Scavenger Hunts and other children's books. She has edited books in hundreds of genres for HarperCollins, Kirkus Editorial, and Guideposts Books. Prior to her ventures into book publishing, White was longtime Executive Editor of Girls' Life magazine. White lives primarily in Baltimore City, and she resides part-time on Chincoteague Bay in Virginia. She is a program mentor for the American Folklore Society, and she is actively involved in the Chincoteague Storytelling Guild. White was recently recruited as Executive Director of LitPick, a national reading and writing initiative.

