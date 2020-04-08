Novartis to Speak at SMi Group’s Injectable Drug Delivery 2020

Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Novartis presentation details released for the Injectable Drug Delivery conference, this September.

London, United Kingdom, April 08, 2020 --(



For interested parties, an early bird saving of £600 for bookings made by 30th April 2020 is available online. Register at www.injectable-drug-delivery.com/prcom7



On the run up to the conference, Novartis has been confirmed to provide a keynote presentation on "Innovations in Device Design to Aid Drug Delivery."



Chris Muenzer, Senior Device Technology Manager, Novartis will present on "Standardizing the Design Input Process Using System Engineering Tools" covering:



• Case study on the effort of Novartis to standardize their design input process

• The challenges of setting design inputs

• Why the boundary between design inputs and design outputs is so hard

• What is a "good" requirement

• How system engineering tools can be applied to drug delivery devices



Alexander Zuern, Device Testing Manager, Novartis will present on "Click sound characterization of autoinjectors" covering:

• Different devices were characterized on the frequencies and loudness of click sounds

• A correlation between the click sounds and other parameters such as activation force were made

• Homogeneity of click sounds were characterized



As part of Europe’s leading Injectable conference series, delegates will have the chance to delve into the latest work in complex formulation for subcutaneous delivery, potential for connected drug delivery and many more.



The brochure with the full agenda and speaker line up is available online at www.injectable-drug-delivery.com/prcom7



For media queries please contact Jinna Sidhu at hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0)20 7827 6088



About SMi Group:

Jinna Sidhu

+44 (0) 20 7827 6088



http://www.injectable-drug-delivery.com/prcom7



