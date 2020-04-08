PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Novartis to Speak at SMi Group’s Injectable Drug Delivery 2020


SMi Reports: Novartis presentation details released for the Injectable Drug Delivery conference, this September.

London, United Kingdom, April 08, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The highly anticipated 3rd annual Injectable Drug Delivery conference, now rescheduled to the 2nd and 3rd September 2020, will be held in London, UK. This year will comprise of leading pharmaceutical organisation’s top representatives coming together to discuss all areas of injectable drug developments. Key figures will explore the evolving regulatory environment of injectable drug delivery with industry and regulatory representatives presenting updates on current guidelines.

For interested parties, an early bird saving of £600 for bookings made by 30th April 2020 is available online. Register at www.injectable-drug-delivery.com/prcom7

On the run up to the conference, Novartis has been confirmed to provide a keynote presentation on "Innovations in Device Design to Aid Drug Delivery."

Chris Muenzer, Senior Device Technology Manager, Novartis will present on "Standardizing the Design Input Process Using System Engineering Tools" covering:

• Case study on the effort of Novartis to standardize their design input process
• The challenges of setting design inputs
• Why the boundary between design inputs and design outputs is so hard
• What is a "good" requirement
• How system engineering tools can be applied to drug delivery devices

Alexander Zuern, Device Testing Manager, Novartis will present on "Click sound characterization of autoinjectors" covering:
• Different devices were characterized on the frequencies and loudness of click sounds
• A correlation between the click sounds and other parameters such as activation force were made
• Homogeneity of click sounds were characterized

As part of Europe’s leading Injectable conference series, delegates will have the chance to delve into the latest work in complex formulation for subcutaneous delivery, potential for connected drug delivery and many more.

The brochure with the full agenda and speaker line up is available online at www.injectable-drug-delivery.com/prcom7

For media queries please contact Jinna Sidhu at hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0)20 7827 6088

About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
Contact Information
SMi Group
Jinna Sidhu
+44 (0) 20 7827 6088
Contact
http://www.injectable-drug-delivery.com/prcom7

