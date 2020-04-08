Updated Entity Developer 6.7 Simplifies Development Processes Automation with New Console App and Improved .NET Core Support

Press Releases Devart Press Release

Devart introduced the new version of its visual ORM designer. The latest update of Entity Developer features a console application and improved support for .NET Core development and third-party providers.

The new console application, called ed.exe, allows users to perform essential actions via the command line, thus automating the development process. In particular, the console version of Entity Developer can:



Generate model from database;



Validate model;



Re-generate code from model;



Generate create database from model script;



Generate update database from model script.



Also, the new version of Entity Developer now supports adding NHibernate models to Visual Studio projects, targeting .NET Core or .NET Standard. However, this requires NHibernate 5.1 or higher.



The support of third-party providers is improved as well. When a third-party provider is added via NuGet, Entity Developer no longer requires it to be registered in the config file as before. The standalone version Entity Developer can now work with third-party providers from the NuGet package cache.



To learn more about the recent release, please visit https://blog.devart.com/entity-developer-6-7-with-console-app-net-core-support-improvements-and-more.html



About Devart



Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.



