Updated Entity Developer 6.7 Simplifies Development Processes Automation with New Console App and Improved .NET Core Support

Prague, Czech Republic, April 08, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Devart, a recognized vendor of database management software and data connectivity solutions, announced the release of Entity Developer 6.7 – a visual ORM designer for a wide variety of .NET ORMs. The new version comes with a console application added for convenient development process automation and improves support for .NET Core development and third-party providers.
The new console application, called ed.exe, allows users to perform essential actions via the command line, thus automating the development process. In particular, the console version of Entity Developer can:
Generate model from database;
Validate model;
Re-generate code from model;
Generate create database from model script;
Generate update database from model script.
Also, the new version of Entity Developer now supports adding NHibernate models to Visual Studio projects, targeting .NET Core or .NET Standard. However, this requires NHibernate 5.1 or higher.
The support of third-party providers is improved as well. When a third-party provider is added via NuGet, Entity Developer no longer requires it to be registered in the config file as before. The standalone version Entity Developer can now work with third-party providers from the NuGet package cache.
