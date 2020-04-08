BizStream Achieves Kentico Quality Expert Certification

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases BizStream Press Release

BizStream is among just a handful of Kentico Gold Partners to have been recertified for the Kentico Quality Expert Certification.

Kentico's products include Kentico EMS, the all-in-one CMS, E-commerce, and Online Marketing platform, and Kentico Kontent, the flexible Content-as-a-Service solution. Kentico EMS allows users to manage content, contacts, and campaigns, track customer journeys, provide global e-commerce functionality, and measure and analyze the results to create and manage customer experiences easily in a dynamic business environment. Kentico's CaaS solution, Kentico Kontent, enables collaboration across the entire content lifecycle and integrates with any systems the customer has adopted. Flexible content models, collaboration, and workflow lead to faster content production and consistent experiences across channels. For more information, please visit www.kentico.com. Allendale, MI, April 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- BizStream, a web and software development company located near Grand Rapids, Michigan, announced that it had been recertified as one of a handful of Kentico Gold Partners to receive the Kentico Quality Expert Certification for the third time.Only Kentico Solution Partners who pass a Kentico Partner Quality Audit are eligible to receive this certification. The audit process examines the ability to deliver quality websites that show Kentico product knowledge, expertise, and quality. The audit ensures the agency is utilizing core principles, Kentico and web development standards, and best practices for architecture, design, and custom coding.To be considered, partners must submit to and pass a rigorous Kentico Quality Audit, administered by Kentico's engineering team. Partners must provide copies of two live website projects, with evidence of customization and deep integrations. When complete, the audit is certified by a Kentico Solution Architect.“We’ve worked very hard to reach and retain this level of certification," said Brian McKeiver, Co-Owner at BizStream and himself a Kentico MVP. “Maintaining our Kentico Quality Expert status is key to BizStream’s overall strategic goal, which is to deliver the highest quality work in the industry. We continue to have great results with the Kentico platform and are very passionate about leveraging its CMS and digital marketing capabilities in order to deliver cutting-edge solutions.”Eric Webb, Kentico’s VP of Sales for North America, stated, “We are delighted to once again present BizStream with the Kentico Quality Expert badge for a third time. They are a Gold Partner of long-standing and have consistently demonstrated excellence in their quality of work.”About BizStreamBizStream builds web, online marketing, and software solutions. The company specializes in ASP.NET, SQL Server, and Kentico CMS and Kentico EMS development. Alongside custom development services, BizStream has three Software as a Service (SaaS) products, including YouthCenter, CaseStream, and Toolkit for Kentico. Founded in 2001, the BizStream team comprises more than 25 developers, designers, digital specialists, support staff, and contractors. BizStream is located just outside Grand Rapids, MI.About KenticoKentico's products include Kentico EMS, the all-in-one CMS, E-commerce, and Online Marketing platform, and Kentico Kontent, the flexible Content-as-a-Service solution. Kentico EMS allows users to manage content, contacts, and campaigns, track customer journeys, provide global e-commerce functionality, and measure and analyze the results to create and manage customer experiences easily in a dynamic business environment. Kentico's CaaS solution, Kentico Kontent, enables collaboration across the entire content lifecycle and integrates with any systems the customer has adopted. Flexible content models, collaboration, and workflow lead to faster content production and consistent experiences across channels. For more information, please visit www.kentico.com. Contact Information BizStream

Michelle Lentz

877-692-4978



www.bizstream.com



