CRM Dynamics, a Dynamics 365 Inner Circle Partner and Solgari, a Premium ISV Connect Partner Announce Joint Plan for North America

Announcing a partnership between Solgari and CRM Dynamics to bring a powerful telephony solution to North American market.

Toronto, Canada, April 08, 2020 --(



Solgari, the provider of the Dynamics 365 All-Channel Solution, and CRM Dynamics, a Microsoft Dynamics 365 Inner Circle Partner, today announced their strategic partnership to deliver their joint ISV solutions into the North American market.



Solgari is a premium tier member of Microsoft’s Business Applications ISV Connect Program, providing the leading Dynamics 365 All-Channel Communications Solution used by companies in over 40 countries. It provides demanding, secure, multi-channel capabilities to companies who are looking to increase efficiency, meet compliance requirements, and delight customers who wish to engage on their preferred communications channel.



CRM Dynamics is in the top 1% of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Applications Partners world-wide, providing Rapid Implementation "Blueprint" solutions for Financial Services, Service, Manufacturing and additional industries. Built within the Microsoft Dynamics platform, the solution is designed to provide businesses with a 360-degree view of customer information as well as operational control over Sales, Service, Marketing and Field Service.



By offering the Dynamics 365 All-Channel Solution as part of the "Blueprint" solutions series, customers across these verticals enjoy the following transformational operational outcomes:



Available anywhere users have access to the internet. Simply login to Dynamics 365 and start using the D365 All-Channel Communications Solution, facilitating home and remote working.



Transformed customer experience by enabling customers to communicate with the business on the channel of the customer’s choice, chat, SMS, voice, video, social media and messaging, while facilitating multiple channels in a single conversation.



Provide customer and support agents with all of their desired communication channels through a fully integrated solution residing within Dynamics 365.



Automatic compliance around financial services and privacy regulations such as credit card payments under PCI DSS.



Record and archive all customer conversations, instant search and retrieval – providing a single data view of all your customers.



Simple per user per month pricing model vs alternative of using multiple disjointed vendor solutions.



Bill Gardner, CEO at CRM Dynamics , said, “Companies are seeing the need to for their employees to be able to work from anywhere, including their homes. Solgari’s solution gives team members All-Channel communications, including telephony from anywhere with an internet connection. It is configured to work directly within Dynamics 365, not as an add-on. This makes it intuitive and easy to use for every role including Sales, Customer Service, Operations and Field Service.”



John Colgan, CEO at Solgari added, “We partner with the leading regional Dynamics 365 ISVs. We have a joint plan with CRM Dynamics to bring our solutions to the North American market in conjunction with Microsoft ‘Co-sell’ teams. The demand for cloud-based solutions has accelerated during the COVID-19 emergency and together we can meet critical operational requirements.”



About CRM Dynamics



CRM Dynamics is one of the largest Microsoft Dynamics 365 partners in Canada. They are a Microsoft Gold certified partner, a member of the 2019/2020 Microsoft Inner Circle for Business Applications and a winner of the 2019 Microsoft Canada Business Applications Impact Award.



The Quick Launch Blueprint is an accelerator powered by Dynamics 365 that includes options for Contact Management, Sales and Customer Service.



For more information, please visit CRM Dynamics



CRM Dynamics Contacts

Rob Triggs

VP Sales & Marketing

rob.triggs@crmdynamics.ca

CA: +1-866-740-2424



About Solgari



Solgari is a Premium Tier Microsoft Business Applications ISV partner, providing a Full Stack Cloud Communications and Contact Centre solution for Dynamics 365 customers. Our Dynamics 365 All-Channel Communications Solution is used by companies in 40 countries to date with demanding, secure, multi-channel needs, who are looking to increase efficiency, meet all related compliance requirements, and to delight customers who wish to engage on their preferred communications channel.



If you are interested in the customer outcomes from using these type of cloud software solutions, please review this 2 minute video Dynamics 365 All-Channel Solution.



Solgari Contacts

Dan Bozesan – North American Sales

dan.bozesan@solgari.com

US: +1-855-304-0022 ext. 311

CA: +1-647-477-0415 ext. 311



Rob Hennelly – Head of Product Marketing

rob.hennelly@solgari.com

US: +1-855-304-0022 ext. 307

Duane Rollins

647-688-0751



CRMDynamics.ca



