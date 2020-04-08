Press Releases Silva Construction Press Release

Receive press releases from Silva Construction: By Email RSS Feeds: Silva Construction Suggests That Businesses do Planned Renovation While Employees Are at Home

Silva Construction, a construction company in Southern California's South Bay, is suggesting to businesses and owners of commercial buildings that they get planned renovations done during the coronavirus pandemic.

San Pedro, CA, April 08, 2020 --(



The principals at Silva Construction are suggesting that companies that have planned or scheduled renovation for sometime in 2020, to move that up and do it now.



Co-owner Dave Silva stated, “If a business owner or a building owner has planned renovations or improvements to their location for sometime this year, it could make a lot of sense to move that timetable up and get started now. This is especially true for businesses that have been closed down, or have employees working from home right now.”



Dave Silva and David Clarke are owners of Silva Construction, Inc., located in San Pedro, CA. The company has over 40 years of experience in commercial and residential remodeling construction, and serves Southern California’s South Bay area, including Westchester, El Segundo, Manhattan Beach, San Pedro, Hermosa Beach, Palos Verdes Estates, Rancho Palos Verdes, Rolling Hills, Harbor City, Lomita, Torrance, and other select areas. Their blog can be seen at http://www.silvaconstruction.com/blog3/ and their website can be seen at http://www.silvaconstruction.com. They can be reached at 310-831-6310. San Pedro, CA, April 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Silva Construction, (http://www.silvaconstruction.com) a commercial and residential construction company in Southern California’s South Bay, is suggesting to businesses and owners of commercial buildings that they get planned renovations done during the coronavirus pandemic, while many employees are staying home.The principals at Silva Construction are suggesting that companies that have planned or scheduled renovation for sometime in 2020, to move that up and do it now.Co-owner Dave Silva stated, “If a business owner or a building owner has planned renovations or improvements to their location for sometime this year, it could make a lot of sense to move that timetable up and get started now. This is especially true for businesses that have been closed down, or have employees working from home right now.”Dave Silva and David Clarke are owners of Silva Construction, Inc., located in San Pedro, CA. The company has over 40 years of experience in commercial and residential remodeling construction, and serves Southern California’s South Bay area, including Westchester, El Segundo, Manhattan Beach, San Pedro, Hermosa Beach, Palos Verdes Estates, Rancho Palos Verdes, Rolling Hills, Harbor City, Lomita, Torrance, and other select areas. Their blog can be seen at http://www.silvaconstruction.com/blog3/ and their website can be seen at http://www.silvaconstruction.com. They can be reached at 310-831-6310. Contact Information Silva Construction

Dave Silva

661-441-2429



www.silvaconstruction.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Silva Construction