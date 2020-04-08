Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Mississippi Self Storage Facility

Press Releases Argus Self Storage Sales Network Press Release

Mobile, AL, April 08, 2020 -- Argus Self Storage Advisors, Bill Barnhill, CCIM, and Stuart P. LaGroue, Sr., represented the seller of Storage Solutions of Terry located in Terry, MS. The property sold on March 19, 2020, to Terry Storage LLC, for $1,500,000. The facility consists of 45,550 rentable square feet with 283 regular self-storage units. In addition to the existing units, there is room for future expansion.

Bill and Stuart are the Gulf Coast region broker affiliates of Argus Self Storage Advisors. They can be reached at 251-432-1287. Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer's agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.

Amy Hitchingham

800-557-8673



www.argus-selfstorage.com



