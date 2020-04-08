Coding Dojo Launches Tech for America Initiative

Press Releases Coding Dojo Press Release

Philanthropic program mobilizes alumni base of software and web developers to support businesses during the COVID-19 crisis.

Bellevue, WA, April 08, 2020 --(



So far, more than 100 volunteers have registered to help companies adapt to and survive the global pandemic. Projects will include creating or maintaining organizations’ websites, adding functionality to the existing sites, and assisting in other impactful ways.



“No one knows when society will go back to normal, but there is comfort to be found in that uncertainty,” said Coding Dojo CEO Richard Wang. “We’re all in this together, even if we’re isolated from one another. We hope Tech for America helps small businesses survive COVID-19 and believe programs like this will help us grow stronger as communities and as a country.”



Businesses in need of assistance can learn more by visiting https://www.codingdojo.com/tech-for-america and are urged to email techforamerica@codingdojo.com. Once a request is submitted, organizations will be paired with volunteers based on locality, technology proficiency required for a given project, and other factors.



Coding Dojo will continually grow the volunteer network to provide development support for the growing number of distressed businesses. Based on the program’s learnings and success, the technology education company plans to continue the program after the COVID-19 crisis to support charitable organizations via its registered nonprofit Code for Change.



About Coding Dojo

Luke Lappala

(844) 446-3656



https://www.codingdojo.com



