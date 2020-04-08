New Yorker Electronics Unveils New Cornell Dubilier Ultra-Thin 1mm Polymer Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor Series

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases New Yorker Electronics Press Release

New 1mm-thin Device Provides High Ripple Current and Capacitance; Available in Custom Values and Shapes

Northvale, NJ, April 08, 2020 --(



Rated for 125°C, PPC combines the advantages of aluminum electrolytic and aluminum polymer technology. These capacitors have the ultralow ESR characteristics of conductive aluminum polymer capacitors in a 1mm thin package. With high capacitance and high ripple current per volume, applications for 125°C polymer capacitors include DC/DC converters, tablets, telecommunications, thin displays, and variety of industrial power conversion.



A single PPC capacitor can handle ripple currents equivalent to dozens of SMT capacitors or a bulky cylindrical device. In fact, CDE has stated that a single PPC capacitor is equivalent to a parallel bank of 50 or more polymer tantalum capacitors – at one fourth the height. Using a single unit means PPC capacitor solutions are lighter in weight and can improve overall circuit reliability.



Custom values are available within a capacitance range of 8,000µF to 20,000µF, with working voltages ranging from 6.3 to 24 WVDC. Cornell Dubilier plans to extend the series to higher operating voltages later in the year. Operating life is 2,000 hours @ 125°C.



The PPC is rated for 10 g peak for vibration and withstands shocks up to 100 g’s (MIL-STD-202, Method 213, Condition I). With flat tin-plated copper terminations, it is possible to mount the device off-board or directly to a PCB. Mounting is by means of 3M double-sided VHB tape(TM), to ensure that the entire capacitor surface is kept rigid.



Features & Benefits:

- Only 1mm thin

- Temperature: -55°C to +125°C

- Capacitance: 8,000 µF to 20,000 µF

- Voltage: 6.3 Vdc to 24 Vdc

- 2,000 Hrs @ Rated Temperature, Voltage and

- Ripple Current

- Custom Values, Sizes and Shapes

- Low Leakage Current, Very Low ESR, High Ripple Current

- 54 Arms @ 20 kHz

- 10g Pk Vibration

- Altitude: 10,000 Ft.



Applications:

- Compact DC/DC Converters

- Thin Displays

- Compact Industrial Power Conversion Equipment

- Welding



The PPC is the latest leading-edge capacitor development by Cornell Dubilier. CDE designs have been responsive to market demands for capacitors that provide higher performance while breaking away from traditional cylindrical form factors. As a franchise distributor for CDE, New Yorker Electronics supplies the full line of Cornell Dubilier Electronics' Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors as well as AC Oil Filled Capacitors, DC Oil Filled Capacitors, Film Capacitors, MICA Capacitors, Ultracapacitors, Surface Mount Capacitors, Aluminum Polymer Capacitors and Supercapacitors.



Mark Pappas

201-750-1171



www.newyorkerelectronics.com

209 Industrial Avenue

Northvale, New Jersey 07647

USA



