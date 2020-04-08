Press Releases Code Blue Computing Press Release

Receive press releases from Code Blue Computing: By Email RSS Feeds: Code Blue Computing Releases Free Resource to Business Owners to Secure Zoom Meetings

Broomfield’s Code Blue Computing remains committed to helping businesses navigate their way through technological challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Denver, CO, April 08, 2020 --(



“Zoom has become extremely popular over the last couple weeks. This has resulted in hackers and wrongdoers becoming extremely interested as well – even to the point that the FBI is now involved,” says managing partner and president, Jeri Morgan.



The resource includes tips such as:



10 minutes after the meeting starts, consider locking it. As a host, click on the Participants tab and then choose the Lock Meeting option.



As a host you can prevent strangers from joining by changing the screen sharing options to "Host Only" - there have been issues with zoom "bombers" sharing illicit content.



Interested business owners should visit Code Blue Computing at https://www.codebluecomputing.co/zoom-security-guides to download the resource guide. To receive more information about their services, Morgan asks that you contact them through their website at https://codebluecomputing.com, rather than calling due to an influx of inquiries.



Code Blue Computing is owned and operated by the husband and wife team of Jeri and William Morgan. Code Blue Computing started in 2010 from the experience, knowledge, and understanding of Corporate IT. William brings over 20 years of Fortune 500 Experience supporting World Class Organizations to Code Blue. Jeri brings a strong background in Operations, Administration, Customer Service, and Call Center Management.



About Code Blue Computing: Code Blue Computing started in 2010 from the experience, knowledge, and understanding of corporate IT. William brings over 20 years of Fortune 500 experience supporting World Class Organizations to Code Blue. Jeri brings a strong background in operations, administration, customer service and call center management. Learn more at https://codebluecomputing.com. Denver, CO, April 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- With the coronavirus pandemic forcing millions of people to work, learn, and socialize remotely, Zoom Conferences and RingCentral are becoming a default. Meet Zoom-bombing, the trend of trolls intruding into meetings with other people for the sole purpose of antagonizing the participants, typically by bombarding them with racial or other inappropriate images or comments.“Zoom has become extremely popular over the last couple weeks. This has resulted in hackers and wrongdoers becoming extremely interested as well – even to the point that the FBI is now involved,” says managing partner and president, Jeri Morgan.The resource includes tips such as:10 minutes after the meeting starts, consider locking it. As a host, click on the Participants tab and then choose the Lock Meeting option.As a host you can prevent strangers from joining by changing the screen sharing options to "Host Only" - there have been issues with zoom "bombers" sharing illicit content.Interested business owners should visit Code Blue Computing at https://www.codebluecomputing.co/zoom-security-guides to download the resource guide. To receive more information about their services, Morgan asks that you contact them through their website at https://codebluecomputing.com, rather than calling due to an influx of inquiries.Code Blue Computing is owned and operated by the husband and wife team of Jeri and William Morgan. Code Blue Computing started in 2010 from the experience, knowledge, and understanding of Corporate IT. William brings over 20 years of Fortune 500 Experience supporting World Class Organizations to Code Blue. Jeri brings a strong background in Operations, Administration, Customer Service, and Call Center Management.About Code Blue Computing: Code Blue Computing started in 2010 from the experience, knowledge, and understanding of corporate IT. William brings over 20 years of Fortune 500 experience supporting World Class Organizations to Code Blue. Jeri brings a strong background in operations, administration, customer service and call center management. Learn more at https://codebluecomputing.com. Contact Information Code Blue Computing

Jolene Rheault

720-237-9831



http://codebluecomputing.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Code Blue Computing