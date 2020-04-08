Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Axiomtek Press Release

Receive press releases from Axiomtek: By Email RSS Feeds: Axomtek’s Advanced Workstation-Grade Fanless Embedded System for Edge Computing with Rich Features and Rugged Design – the eBOX710-521-FL

Axiomtek's eBOX710-521-FL is feature-rich, rugged and highly scalable, and is suited for AIoT applications such as machine learning, deep learning, intelligent surveillance, robotic control, edge computing and more.

City of Industry, CA, April 08, 2020 --(



To meet different requirements in the automation industry, the eBOX710-521-FL has a flexible I/O window slot for ease of customization and two swappable 2.5” SATA HDD drive bays with Intel® RAID 0&1. The IP40-rated embedded system was designed to operate reliably in industrial environments with a wide operating temperature range of -40°C to +70°, power input of 24V DC and vibration endurance for up to 3G. The high performance eBOX710-521-FL is equipped with two 260-pin DDR4-2666 ECC/non-ECC SO-DIMM slots for up to 64GB of system memory. Its features include six Gigabit Ethernet ports, two RS-232/422/485 ports, four USB 3.2 Gen2, two USB 3.2 Gen1, one DVI-I, one HDMI and one DisplayPort. It also offers a Phoenix-type VDC power input connector, one AT/ATX quick switch, one ATX power switch, one reset switch and one remote switch. For expandability, it offers two full-size PCI Express Mini Card slots, two SIM slots and four SMA-type antenna openings for 3G/4G, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or other RF connections. The industrial-grade eBOX710-521-FL is compatible with Windows® 10 IoT and Linux operating systems.



“The eBOX710-521-FL supports ECC memory to enable automatic detection and repair of memory errors, reducing the possibility of system crashes and data corruption to ensure reliable operation. This flexible embedded system also has one PCIe x4 expansion slot which can support different types of I/O cards,” said Janney Lee, a product manager of the Embedded Systems Division at Axiomtek. “The eBOX710-521-FL‘s enhanced features, high processing power and rich expansions lead to a shorter time to market and offers true customer value.”



The eBOX710-521-FL is now available for purchase. For more information, please visit us.axiomtek.com or contact us at solutions@axiomtek.com.



Some Key Features:



- Intel® Xeon, 9th/8th gen Intel® Core™ i7/i5/i3 or Intel® Celeron® processors

- Two DDR4 ECC/non-ECC memory support for up to 64GB

- Offers dual swappable 2.5" SATA HDD drive bays with RAID 0 &1

- Feature-rich with 6 GbE LANs, 6 USB 3.2 and 1 PCIe x4 expansion slot

- Supports triple-view display with DVI-I, HDMI and DisplayPort

- Expandable with flexible I/O window



About Axiomtek Co., Ltd.



Axiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of embedded industrial computer products. From its origin as a turnkey systems integrator specializing in data acquisition and control systems, Axiomtek has trended with the IIoT evolution by offering smart industrial computer solutions and value-added services for a variety of mission-critical industries including transportation, medical, industrial automation, power utilities and renewable energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks. The company has more than 60 distributor and technology partners globally. Axiomtek offers industrial computer platforms, single board computers and system on modules, fanless and rugged embedded systems, intelligent transportation systems, EtherCAT Master Controllers, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, medical grade PCs, digital signage OPS players, industrial network and network appliances and casino gaming platforms.



Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration and logistics as well as a wide range of service offerings including design assistance, technical support and return merchandise assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, the company’s Eastern regional headquarters, has added a high level of expertise on COTS integration and a variety of value-added engineering services to Axiomtek USA’s comprehensive suite of capabilities. Axiomtek USA has become the premier service provider for systems integration assistance and project management.



As an associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance, Axiomtek continuously develops and delivers cutting edge solutions based on the latest Intel® platforms. City of Industry, CA, April 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Axiomtek, a leading design and manufacturing company of innovative, high performance and reliable PC-based industrial computer products, is proud to announce the eBOX710-521-FL, a fanless, workstation-grade embedded system with scalable CPU options including the Intel® Xeon®, 9th/8th generation Intel® Core™ or Intel® Celeron® processors with the Intel® C246 chipset. The powerful embedded system is feature-rich, rugged and highly scalable and offers triple independent displays. It is well-suited for AIoT applications such as machine learning, deep learning, intelligent surveillance, robotic control, edge computing and more.To meet different requirements in the automation industry, the eBOX710-521-FL has a flexible I/O window slot for ease of customization and two swappable 2.5” SATA HDD drive bays with Intel® RAID 0&1. The IP40-rated embedded system was designed to operate reliably in industrial environments with a wide operating temperature range of -40°C to +70°, power input of 24V DC and vibration endurance for up to 3G. The high performance eBOX710-521-FL is equipped with two 260-pin DDR4-2666 ECC/non-ECC SO-DIMM slots for up to 64GB of system memory. Its features include six Gigabit Ethernet ports, two RS-232/422/485 ports, four USB 3.2 Gen2, two USB 3.2 Gen1, one DVI-I, one HDMI and one DisplayPort. It also offers a Phoenix-type VDC power input connector, one AT/ATX quick switch, one ATX power switch, one reset switch and one remote switch. For expandability, it offers two full-size PCI Express Mini Card slots, two SIM slots and four SMA-type antenna openings for 3G/4G, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or other RF connections. The industrial-grade eBOX710-521-FL is compatible with Windows® 10 IoT and Linux operating systems.“The eBOX710-521-FL supports ECC memory to enable automatic detection and repair of memory errors, reducing the possibility of system crashes and data corruption to ensure reliable operation. This flexible embedded system also has one PCIe x4 expansion slot which can support different types of I/O cards,” said Janney Lee, a product manager of the Embedded Systems Division at Axiomtek. “The eBOX710-521-FL‘s enhanced features, high processing power and rich expansions lead to a shorter time to market and offers true customer value.”The eBOX710-521-FL is now available for purchase. For more information, please visit us.axiomtek.com or contact us at solutions@axiomtek.com.Some Key Features:- Intel® Xeon, 9th/8th gen Intel® Core™ i7/i5/i3 or Intel® Celeron® processors- Two DDR4 ECC/non-ECC memory support for up to 64GB- Offers dual swappable 2.5" SATA HDD drive bays with RAID 0 &1- Feature-rich with 6 GbE LANs, 6 USB 3.2 and 1 PCIe x4 expansion slot- Supports triple-view display with DVI-I, HDMI and DisplayPort- Expandable with flexible I/O windowAbout Axiomtek Co., Ltd.Axiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of embedded industrial computer products. From its origin as a turnkey systems integrator specializing in data acquisition and control systems, Axiomtek has trended with the IIoT evolution by offering smart industrial computer solutions and value-added services for a variety of mission-critical industries including transportation, medical, industrial automation, power utilities and renewable energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks. The company has more than 60 distributor and technology partners globally. Axiomtek offers industrial computer platforms, single board computers and system on modules, fanless and rugged embedded systems, intelligent transportation systems, EtherCAT Master Controllers, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, medical grade PCs, digital signage OPS players, industrial network and network appliances and casino gaming platforms.Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration and logistics as well as a wide range of service offerings including design assistance, technical support and return merchandise assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, the company’s Eastern regional headquarters, has added a high level of expertise on COTS integration and a variety of value-added engineering services to Axiomtek USA’s comprehensive suite of capabilities. Axiomtek USA has become the premier service provider for systems integration assistance and project management.As an associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance, Axiomtek continuously develops and delivers cutting edge solutions based on the latest Intel® platforms. Contact Information Axiomtek

Larry Wu

1-888-462-9466



us.axiomtek.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Axiomtek Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend