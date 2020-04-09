Deck 7 Interviews Anne Høyer, Founder of Group Saint Honoré and Chairwoman of Advisory Board at Smart IoT London

Press Releases DECK 7 Press Release

Anne talks about her experience of how she started in the field of tech.

Anne is an expert in data driven innovation, who started her technology career at SAP and quickly progressed to a global role in the industry. Latest heading the SAP innovation practice for the CGI Southern Europe.



Prior to that, with her MBA, Anne has held various positions in the media industry from sales to market research over radio- and podcast host. With her knowledge of the industry, Anne has been advising several Fortune 500 companies on their IoT and innovation strategy and leading cross-company execution teams on IoT development.



In 2017 Anne was named one of the top 30 inspirational women in Technology by Inc.com and in 2019 she was elected official Goodwill Ambassador for the Greater Copenhagen Region, globally representing her country’s capital in technology. Anne hold several boards seats in the tech space and is a frequent keynote speaker and business advisor on the topic of innovation.



This interview was a part of Deck 7’s #womenleadersintech series to celebrate the International Women’s Day.



