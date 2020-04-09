Press Releases Contentserv AG Press Release

Contentserv joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program and provides streamlined e-commerce integrations with the Magento platform and its leading PIM solution.

Today’s consumers expect a consistent and seamless online shopping experience from any stores they visit. Failure to meet these expectations not only results in the loss of a sale, but also impacts both brand perception and loyalty. However, effectively delivering accurate and consistent product information and related assets across storefronts is no small task.



Contentserv leverages standardized connectors to publish the most up-to-date data to e-commerce platforms, allowing product attributes, categories, characteristics, and rich digital assets to be easily synced. Price alterations, additional products, retired products, or new images can be synchronized automatically in just a few clicks. Currently, Contentserv customers in EMEA and APAC use the Magento Connector to integrate with their Magento 1 and Magento 2 platforms.



By joining the program, Contentserv can help its customers further optimize how they deliver rich, relevant and targeted product information to consumers, ultimately providing a better brand experience.



Following the announcement, Marcus Ruppert, Contentserv’s Vice President of Business Solutions & Academy, said, “With the large number of Contentserv customers already benefitting from the Magento Connector, we are looking forward to creating even more value for our customer base as a partner in the Adobe Exchange Program.”



The connection of the two key technologies will enable Contentserv customers to sync centrally stored product data into their Magento storefronts automatically. This ensures that all their sales channels are coordinated from a single source of truth. Therefore, Contentserv customers will be able to minimize the maintenance of product databases, reduce time-to-market and improve customer satisfaction.



About Contentserv

Contentserv enables retailers and brands to develop groundbreaking product experiences of the future by fully exploiting the potential offered by advanced technologies. Our vision is to make the daily lives of marketers and product teams easier by providing them with an advanced, complete, business-focused platform emphasizing time to value.



By combining Product Information Management (PIM), Master Data Management (MDM), and Marketing Experience Management (MxM) into one single platform, Contentserv allows retailers and brand owners to offer the rich, relevant, and emotional product experiences that exceed their customers' expectations.

Petra Kiermeier

+49 8442 9253800



https://www.contentserv.com



