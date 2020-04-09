Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases XTM International Press Release

Receive press releases from XTM International: By Email RSS Feeds: XTM v12.3: Intelligent Automation Drives Higher Productivity

XTM International’s enterprise-grade translation management system, XTM v12.3 powers global brands with the efficient translation of .EPS and .AI files, AI-driven translation, and enhanced integration in XTM Workbench. Advanced machine translation reporting and streamlined project management bring improved levels of efficiency to otherwise slow, manual localization tasks.

London, United Kingdom, April 09, 2020 --(



“XTM v12.3 brings significant enhancements to project management, translation efficiency, and visual file translation, leading to a more streamlined translation process,” explains Bob Willans, CEO of XTM International, “this will make it easier for companies to do more with less, taking full advantage of intelligent automation technologies.”



The new version addresses the challenges of global enterprises facing high-volume time-sensitive translation with large amounts of visual content and disconnected applications. More specifically, the new release enables its users to:



● Translate visual content (.EPS and .AI files) more efficiently

XTM v12.3 now supports .EPS and .AI file formats, enabling automated parsing of print-ready artwork. There’s no need to spend an excessive amount of time on text extraction for translation or copy-paste resulting in faster turnarounds, reduced human errors, and increased cost-efficiency.



● Increase their productivity with AI-enabled inlines

In XTM Workbench, source file tag information including formatting and .xml tags automatically convert into inline tags. The latest release enables users to translate source segments with inline tags more quickly as inline elements are automatically inserted into target segments. Customizable shortcuts, inline tag settings along with a new filter all mean greater productivity. In addition, the overall translator experience has increased due to usability improvements in XTM Workbench.



● Benefit from redesigned integrations with Xbench and Rigi

The integration with Xbench and MS Word spelling checker provides additional quality assurance (QA) capabilities inside XTM Workbench. Additionally, Rigi’s integration with XTM Workbench provides robust software localization capabilities, enabling project stakeholders to localize web applications with interactive HTML previews and in-country review options. In-context translation of MS Word files is now achieved through interactive pdf previews.



● Increase project management efficiency and file security

Project managers experience increased automation with flexible cost settings, streamlined due date management, and improved filtering in the advanced search. Moreover, more flexible security settings allow project managers and system admins to protect sensitive translation assets from unauthorized access.



● Gain insights into their machine translation quality

Thanks to advanced MT performance data, project managers are now able to select the best-performing MT engine and further assess its impact on their linguists’ productivity.



In addition to the enhancements above, the new update brings enhanced MT and an extended array of REST API methods. Existing connectors, including Marketo, Kentico and Sitecore have also been enhanced.



If you wish to learn more about XTM v12.3, please visit XTM release notes or read more at XTM Cloud website. London, United Kingdom, April 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- XTM International, developers of the leading enterprise cloud-based translation management system, today announced the release of XTM v12.3. Driving enhanced user experience for project managers and translators, the latest version provides localization stakeholders with support for .EPS and .AI files, AI-enabled translation, and advanced machine translation (MT) analytics. The redesigned integrations with Xbench and Rigi along with flexible security settings help connect disjointed technology stacks while securing sensitive linguistic data.“XTM v12.3 brings significant enhancements to project management, translation efficiency, and visual file translation, leading to a more streamlined translation process,” explains Bob Willans, CEO of XTM International, “this will make it easier for companies to do more with less, taking full advantage of intelligent automation technologies.”The new version addresses the challenges of global enterprises facing high-volume time-sensitive translation with large amounts of visual content and disconnected applications. More specifically, the new release enables its users to:● Translate visual content (.EPS and .AI files) more efficientlyXTM v12.3 now supports .EPS and .AI file formats, enabling automated parsing of print-ready artwork. There’s no need to spend an excessive amount of time on text extraction for translation or copy-paste resulting in faster turnarounds, reduced human errors, and increased cost-efficiency.● Increase their productivity with AI-enabled inlinesIn XTM Workbench, source file tag information including formatting and .xml tags automatically convert into inline tags. The latest release enables users to translate source segments with inline tags more quickly as inline elements are automatically inserted into target segments. Customizable shortcuts, inline tag settings along with a new filter all mean greater productivity. In addition, the overall translator experience has increased due to usability improvements in XTM Workbench.● Benefit from redesigned integrations with Xbench and RigiThe integration with Xbench and MS Word spelling checker provides additional quality assurance (QA) capabilities inside XTM Workbench. Additionally, Rigi’s integration with XTM Workbench provides robust software localization capabilities, enabling project stakeholders to localize web applications with interactive HTML previews and in-country review options. In-context translation of MS Word files is now achieved through interactive pdf previews.● Increase project management efficiency and file securityProject managers experience increased automation with flexible cost settings, streamlined due date management, and improved filtering in the advanced search. Moreover, more flexible security settings allow project managers and system admins to protect sensitive translation assets from unauthorized access.● Gain insights into their machine translation qualityThanks to advanced MT performance data, project managers are now able to select the best-performing MT engine and further assess its impact on their linguists’ productivity.In addition to the enhancements above, the new update brings enhanced MT and an extended array of REST API methods. Existing connectors, including Marketo, Kentico and Sitecore have also been enhanced.If you wish to learn more about XTM v12.3, please visit XTM release notes or read more at XTM Cloud website. Contact Information XTM International

Jagoda Modrzynska

+48 61 654 91 54



https://xtm.cloud



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from XTM International Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend