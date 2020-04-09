Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases April Software Press Release

Receive press releases from April Software: By Email RSS Feeds: April Software’s Data Central is Now Fully Integrated with Bloomberg’s PORT

The Combination Puts Sophisticated Portfolio Management and Analysis Tools at Users’ Fingertips

Luxembourg, Luxembourg, April 09, 2020 --



Data Central, April Software’s data management solution, has already impressed its users with its efficiency and capabilities. The tool collects, aggregates, standardizes, and stores financial data allowing access to it anytime and from anywhere to multiple users across all management levels, eliminating the need for an endless exchange of emails with attached reports.



Now, with Bloomberg’s PORT integration, it is becoming even more powerful and effective at serving investment management companies’ needs. More specifically, for portfolios of global equities, fixed income, commodities, currencies and derivatives, they now have access to:

· Real-time and intraday performance monitoring

· Historical performance analysis and attribution

· Portfolio versus benchmark characteristics

· Ex-ante risk including tracking error, Value-at-Risk, and scenario analysis

· Portfolio optimization and trade simulation

· News and alerts on portfolio holdings



The comprehensive suite of portfolio analytics on the Bloomberg Professional® service allows them to formulate and test investment ideas, analyze positions on a standalone basis or relative to a benchmark, and explain the drivers of historical performance and potential sources of risk.



“Our aim is to always keep improving and sophisticating Data Central for our clients’ benefit,” says Cedric Nanni, April Software’s CEO, when asked to comment on the integration and concludes, “Connecting with Bloomberg’s Portfolio & Risk Analytics solution allows us to add even more substance to our tool and provide more competitive advantages to our customers.” Data Central’s digital data delivery enables financial professionals to efficiently automate their financial information processing by delivering portfolio related reporting, performance calculations, and risk analysis in real time.



About April Software

Established in 2015, April Software (https://aprilsoftware.com) is a Luxembourg-based software service provider, specialized in serving fund management, asset management, and wealth management companies. Their flagship product, Data Central, transforms, standardizes, and streamlines data coming from various third parties into one coherent hub. From there, each company’s department extracts the info it needs and prepares reports in seconds. The tool also has a Risk Monitoring and an Investment Restrictions Monitoring module to facilitate the work of portfolio managers, risk managers, and compliance executives.



The company’s CEO Cedric Nanni has more than 15 years of experience in the fund management IT sector. His profound understanding of the challenges and issues which fund managers face with data administration, risk management, compliance monitoring, and reporting fuels the company’s innovative products and services.



For more information, please contact:

Amaury Mairlot

Business Development Officer

Phone: (352) 691 245 941

Amaury Mairlot

(352) 27 39 56 19



www.aprilsoftware.com



