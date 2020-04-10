Sync.Ai Launches Calendar.Ai; New Smart Scheduling to Maximize Time Management and Virtual Productivity

Press Releases Sync.Ai Press Release

Ramat Gan, Israel, April 10, 2020 --



“The past few weeks have demonstrated the importance of working remotely. But with that comes a lack of organization and a sense of impersonality,” said Ken Vinner, Sync.Ai CEO. “We’re seeing a much greater demand not just for platforms like Zoom, but for apps that help users manage this new reality, as well. Calendar.Ai aims to provide users with all of the tools they need not just to manage their schedules, but to come to all meetings fully prepared to close.”



Calendar.Ai allows users to seamlessly create a meeting according to their availability, send the smart scheduling link, and give the recipient the option to select a day and time that works best for them. This more efficient process eliminates the need for continuous back-and-forth emails between contacts to schedule online meetings. Users can quickly set meeting minutes, create action items, write private notes, or add agendas calendar events.



The app also offers users insights on people by providing links to social profiles, bios and employment history, etc. to give more background info on attendees before important meetings. The company intelligence feature of Calendar.Ai discovers valuable business information including key members, company news updates, funding rounds and more. These details will ensure users have a well-rounded understanding of the company and its potential decision-makers.



Calendar.Ai is compatible with both Google and Office 365 calendars for fast, efficient scheduling. For users needing to schedule conference calls, Calendar.Ai also integrates with the most popular platforms for video conferencing.



“We see this as a permanent solution to a very real problem,” Vinner said. “As people eventually head back to the office, they can continue to rely on Calendar.Ai to stay a step ahead.”



Calenar.Ai is available for both iOS and Android and can be downloaded here:



Android:

IOS:



About Sync.Ai

Itai Varochik

972523454002





