Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Iowa Self Storage Facility

Tom Flannigan and Alex Ihrke of KW Commercial Minneapolis, broker affiliates of Argus Self Storage Advisors, listed and sold Wright Storage, a 19,420 square foot facility located in a northern suburb of Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Tom Flannigan and Alex Ihrke of KW Commercial Minneapolis, broker affiliates of Argus Self Storage Advisors, listed and sold Wright Storage, a 19,420 square foot facility located in a northern suburb of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Wright Storage sits on 1.178 acres and offers 90 total units. The property sold to a regional operator for a purchase price of $800,000 on April 3rd, 2020.

Tom and Alex are the Argus broker affiliates representing the states of Minnesota, North Dakota and Iowa. They can be reached at 651-269-6307. Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer's agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.

