Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Iowa Self Storage Facility

)-- Tom Flannigan and Alex Ihrke of KW Commercial Minneapolis, broker affiliates of Argus Self Storage Advisors, listed and sold Wright Storage, a 19,420 square foot facility located in a northern suburb of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Wright Storage sits on 1.178 acres and offers 90 total units. The property sold to a regional operator for a purchase price of $800,000 on April 3rd, 2020.
Tom and Alex are the Argus broker affiliates representing the states of Minnesota, North Dakota and Iowa. They can be reached at 651-269-6307. Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.