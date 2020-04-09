Venera Technologies Announces Its "‘Venera Virtual NAB 2020" Online Event in Light of the Cancellation of NAB 2020

Burbank, CA, April 09, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Venera announces major enhancements to its Quality Control solutions that the company will show case through online webinars and individually scheduled online meetings at its "Venera Virtual NAB 2020" (April 20–22, 2020), offered throughout these days to accommodate all of their "would be visitors" from any time zone around the world. Venera takes pride in continually expanding the scope and depth of the QC capabilities in its QC tools, in order to meet today’s needs for advanced validation requirements, such HDR Dolby Vision, IMF and Localization.
Venera will showcase enhancements to their Pulsar – On-premise File-based Automated QC system and Quasar - Native Cloud QC service.
“We think the Venera Virtual NAB sessions will actually carry some unexpected advantages of uninterrupted sessions without the noise and distractions of the show floor,” said Vikas Singhal, CEO of Venera Technologies.
Here is a quick list of the planned webinars (more details at www.veneratech.com/virtual-nab-2020):
- VenWeb 101: Introduction and Virtual NAB Preview
- VenWeb 102: QC of High Dynamic Range (HDR) content
- VenWeb 103: QC for OTT and Cloud-based Workflows
- VenWeb 104: Validation of IMF content
- VenWeb 105: QC for delivery to Netflix
Pulsar and Quasar New Features
- Validation of HDR Dolby Vision
- Language Identification of audio tracks
- The most extensive QC of IMF content
- Metadata reporting
- JPEG-2000 performance enhancements for 4K content
- Detection of Emergency Alert System (EAS) signal
- Validation of IMSC Subtitle files
- Canopus HQ/HQX validation
- DNxHR validation
- SHA-1 support
- Harding certificate in Japanese language
- Harding PSE compliance verification on premise with usage-based pricing
Quasar cloud-Specific Enhancements
While the Quasar solution includes all the QC-specific enhancements mentioned above, cloud-specific enhancements have also been added that make Venera's native-cloud service even more attractive for cloud-specific workflows.
- Enhanced Security and reliability
- Use of Docker Containers
- Support for virtual-hosted style URL
About Venera Technologies
Since its inception, Venera Technologies has continually provided cutting-edge file-based QC solutions to the digital media industry, tailored to the evolving requirements of its customer and the industry. Venera’s flagship offering, the Pulsar™ automated file-based QC solution for on-premise deployment, is the world’s fastest File based Automated QC system that is used by some of the largest Media companies in the world, as well as a number of smaller boutique post houses and production companies. And Venera’s Quasar™, the first native cloud-based QC service, provides the same QC functionalities as Pulsar, developed natively for the Cloud environment with features such as dynamic scalability and usage based pricing model to meet today’s advanced cloud-based digital workflows.