Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Venera Technologies Press Release

Receive press releases from Venera Technologies: By Email RSS Feeds: Venera Technologies Announces Its "‘Venera Virtual NAB 2020" Online Event in Light of the Cancellation of NAB 2020

Venera will host a series of webinars during Virtual NAB on April 20 through April 22. The webinars will have educative sessions along with the announcement of recent enhancements in Venera’s File based QC solutions.

Burbank, CA, April 09, 2020 --(



Visit Venera Virtual NAB 2020 page (www.veneratech.com/virtual-nab-2020) to sign up for one of their webinars (offered at various times of the day to accommodate all time zones) or to contact Venera for a one on one online discussion/demo session, where they will showcase enhancements to their Pulsar – On-premise File-based Automated QC system and Quasar - Native Cloud QC service.



“We think the Venera Virtual NAB sessions will actually carry some unexpected advantages of uninterrupted sessions without the noise and distractions of the show floor,” said Vikas Singhal, CEO of Venera Technologies.



Here is a quick list of the planned webinars (more details at www.veneratech.com/virtual-nab-2020):



- VenWeb 101: Introduction and Virtual NAB Preview

- VenWeb 102: QC of High Dynamic Range (HDR) content

- VenWeb 103: QC for OTT and Cloud-based Workflows

- VenWeb 104: Validation of IMF content

- VenWeb 105: QC for delivery to Netflix



Pulsar and Quasar New Features



- Validation of HDR Dolby Vision

- Language Identification of audio tracks

- The most extensive QC of IMF content

- Metadata reporting

- JPEG-2000 performance enhancements for 4K content

- Detection of Emergency Alert System (EAS) signal

- Validation of IMSC Subtitle files

- Canopus HQ/HQX validation

- DNxHR validation

- SHA-1 support

- Harding certificate in Japanese language

- Harding PSE compliance verification on premise with usage-based pricing



Quasar cloud-Specific Enhancements



While the Quasar solution includes all the QC-specific enhancements mentioned above, cloud-specific enhancements have also been added that make Venera's native-cloud service even more attractive for cloud-specific workflows.



- Enhanced Security and reliability

- Use of Docker Containers

- Support for virtual-hosted style URL



Visit Venera Virtual NAB 2020 at www.veneratech.com/virtual-nab-2020 to register for any of their webinars or request a personal online meeting to discuss your special needs.



About Venera Technologies



Since its inception, Venera Technologies has continually provided cutting-edge file-based QC solutions to the digital media industry, tailored to the evolving requirements of its customer and the industry. Venera’s flagship offering, the Pulsar™ automated file-based QC solution for on-premise deployment, is the world’s fastest File based Automated QC system that is used by some of the largest Media companies in the world, as well as a number of smaller boutique post houses and production companies. And Venera’s Quasar™, the first native cloud-based QC service, provides the same QC functionalities as Pulsar, developed natively for the Cloud environment with features such as dynamic scalability and usage based pricing model to meet today’s advanced cloud-based digital workflows. Burbank, CA, April 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Venera announces major enhancements to its Quality Control solutions that the company will show case through online webinars and individually scheduled online meetings at its "Venera Virtual NAB 2020" (April 20–22, 2020), offered throughout these days to accommodate all of their "would be visitors" from any time zone around the world. Venera takes pride in continually expanding the scope and depth of the QC capabilities in its QC tools, in order to meet today’s needs for advanced validation requirements, such HDR Dolby Vision, IMF and Localization.Visit Venera Virtual NAB 2020 page (www.veneratech.com/virtual-nab-2020) to sign up for one of their webinars (offered at various times of the day to accommodate all time zones) or to contact Venera for a one on one online discussion/demo session, where they will showcase enhancements to their Pulsar – On-premise File-based Automated QC system and Quasar - Native Cloud QC service.“We think the Venera Virtual NAB sessions will actually carry some unexpected advantages of uninterrupted sessions without the noise and distractions of the show floor,” said Vikas Singhal, CEO of Venera Technologies.Here is a quick list of the planned webinars (more details at www.veneratech.com/virtual-nab-2020):- VenWeb 101: Introduction and Virtual NAB Preview- VenWeb 102: QC of High Dynamic Range (HDR) content- VenWeb 103: QC for OTT and Cloud-based Workflows- VenWeb 104: Validation of IMF content- VenWeb 105: QC for delivery to NetflixPulsar and Quasar New Features- Validation of HDR Dolby Vision- Language Identification of audio tracks- The most extensive QC of IMF content- Metadata reporting- JPEG-2000 performance enhancements for 4K content- Detection of Emergency Alert System (EAS) signal- Validation of IMSC Subtitle files- Canopus HQ/HQX validation- DNxHR validation- SHA-1 support- Harding certificate in Japanese language- Harding PSE compliance verification on premise with usage-based pricingQuasar cloud-Specific EnhancementsWhile the Quasar solution includes all the QC-specific enhancements mentioned above, cloud-specific enhancements have also been added that make Venera's native-cloud service even more attractive for cloud-specific workflows.- Enhanced Security and reliability- Use of Docker Containers- Support for virtual-hosted style URLVisit Venera Virtual NAB 2020 at www.veneratech.com/virtual-nab-2020 to register for any of their webinars or request a personal online meeting to discuss your special needs.About Venera TechnologiesSince its inception, Venera Technologies has continually provided cutting-edge file-based QC solutions to the digital media industry, tailored to the evolving requirements of its customer and the industry. Venera’s flagship offering, the Pulsar™ automated file-based QC solution for on-premise deployment, is the world’s fastest File based Automated QC system that is used by some of the largest Media companies in the world, as well as a number of smaller boutique post houses and production companies. And Venera’s Quasar™, the first native cloud-based QC service, provides the same QC functionalities as Pulsar, developed natively for the Cloud environment with features such as dynamic scalability and usage based pricing model to meet today’s advanced cloud-based digital workflows. Contact Information Venera Technologies

Fereidoon Khosravi

831-293-3333



www.veneratech.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Venera Technologies Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend