Henry J. Austin Health Center Now Offering Telemedicine and Pharmacy Delivery Services

To help stop the spread and flatten the curve of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the federally qualified health center makes it easy to stay at home while getting the care you need.

Trenton, NJ, April 09, 2020 --(



Henry J. Austin Health Center also makes telemedicine available for the community who does not have access to internet connection or a phone. Once an appointment is made they may go to the 321 N. Warren St., Trenton, NJ location and they will be escorted to a room where the telemedicine appointment will take place.



“I am overjoyed that we are now able to offer these life changing services and allow our patients to stay home during this pandemic,” said Dr. Kemi Alli, Chief Executive Officer of Henry J. Austin Health Center. “We care so much about all of our patients and we want to keep everyone as safe and healthy as possible during this time. You can still receive the care you need without having to leave your house.”



“Our current wait times to talk to a call center representative is five minutes and we will connect you with a provider even if you do not have documents or if you cannot pay for your visit. We care so much about the Trenton community and are here for you no matter what,” said Dr. Rachel Evans, Chief Medical Officer of Henry J. Austin Health Center. “We will never share any information you provide us with anyone.”



During this time the Henry J. Austin Health Center Pharmacy remains open but it is encouraged that you set up delivery service so that we can stop the spread of COVID-19. All other services offered by the health center are available through telemedicine including: behavioral health, nutrition, dental, and more so there is no need to worry about having your normal provider appointment cancelled. With the new world of technology anyone can see and speak to a Henry J. Austin Health Center provider while in the comfort of their home.



For more information, contact Jen Yaeger, media and communications specialist at jennifer.yaeger@henryjaustin.org. To make a telemedicine visit please call 609-278-5900 and 609-278-5931 to set up medication delivery.



About the Henry J. Austin Health Center

Trenton, NJ, April 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Henry J. Austin Health Center is excited to offer new services to help all of their patients and community stay home and stop the spread of COVID-19. Pharmacy delivery and telemedicine are now available for new and current patients. Telemedicine is any type of visit with a provider that takes place remotely with telephone or video services. The health center is currently not providing in-office visits besides services that cannot be done remotely. To make a telemedicine appointment call their call center at 609-278-5900 or to set up medication delivery call 609-278-5931.

About the Henry J. Austin Health Center

Henry J. Austin Health Center, Inc. is located in Trenton, NJ. Established in 1969 as Trenton's Neighborhood Health Center, Henry J. Austin Health Center was incorporated in 1986 as a private, non-profit 501(c)(3) entity. The mission of Henry J. Austin Health Center is to provide patient-centered, comprehensive, accessible, efficient, quality primary care, mental health and substance abuse treatment services to the culturally diverse greater Trenton community. Our exceptional dedicated, well trained team delivers best practice healthcare, working with community partners to provide extraordinary customer service and quality outcomes. Our vision is to improve the quality of life through superior health care outcomes for the greater Trenton community as their medical home of choice. For more information, visit www.henryjaustin.org.

