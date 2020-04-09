Sencore’s Impulse NB200E is the Complete RTMP Live Online Streaming Solution

Press Releases Sencore Press Release

With Sencore’s NB200E at the helm, you can easily control the quality of the stream and produce a wide screen format with a professional quality online streaming production to YouTube and Facebook. You supply a high-quality camera and tripod and you’re set - just add internet. Now those special events can be broadcasted live to your audiences, families and friends without postponement.



About Sencore

Sencore, the gateway to better video delivery, is an engineering leader in the development of reliable, cost-effective signal transmission and content monitoring solutions for the broadcast, cable, satellite and IPTV markets. Backed by world-class customer service and support, Sencore's portfolio includes video contribution and distribution equipment, system monitoring and analysis solutions, and test and measurement instruments. Designed to meet the needs of an ever-changing industry, Sencore solutions ensure the efficient delivery of high-quality video from the source to the home, including the latest IP-based video delivery and multiscreen OTT technologies. More information about Sencore can be found at www.sencore.com.

