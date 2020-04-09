Foodservice Supply Companies Team Up to Offer Free Technical and Maintenance Support to Help Restaurants During COVID-19 Crisis

Press Releases Diversified Foodservice Supply Press Release

Program Provides Live DIY Support to Help Kitchens Stay Open for Business

For more information contact: Robin Soehl, 619-385-8729, rsoehl@dfsupply.com Mt. Prospect, IL, April 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Diversified Foodservice Supply L.L.C., ("DFS") announced today that they are expanding their free Do It Yourself (DIY) educational program. They have added free DIY advice with experienced service agents. Foodservice operators can call the DIY Tech Connect(SM) hotline to troubleshoot and repair common kitchen equipment without the need for an outsider to set foot in their kitchen. The program combines technical experience with modern technology. It's available to any Franklin Machine Products (FMP) or Tundra Foodservice customer and it's easy to use.“In reaction to what we are seeing in the marketplace, we knew we needed to immediately react and provide support to our restaurant customers," said Jeff King, President and CEO of DFS. “DFS is committed to quickly innovate and bring new solutions to the marketplace to help our customers through this difficult time."Experienced technicians are standing by Monday through Friday from 8am to 5pm to help assess the situation, determine if the repair can be a "DIY" repair and identify the parts and tools needed to complete the repair. Customers needing help can simply call our DIY Tech Connect(SM) hotline at FMP: 1-866-318-0360 or Tundra: 1-866-318-0350. In most cases the order for the necessary parts will be shipped the same day. And as always, if expedited shipping is needed, it can be arranged at that time. Follow-up appointments can also be scheduled for when the parts arrive.About Diversified Foodservice SupplyDiversified Foodservice Supply, L.L.C., based in Mt. Prospect, IL, is a leading distributor of maintenance, repair and operations (“MRO”) parts, supplies, and equipment to the U.S. foodservice industry, serving over 250,000 foodservice customer locations. DFS is uniquely positioned in the industry due to its strength in sourcing high quality parts from both original component and original equipment manufacturers. DFS currently operates through multiple brands including AllPoints Foodservice Parts & Supplies, Tundra Restaurant Supply, Franklin Machine Products, KNG and Restaurant Discount Warehouse. Its brands are consistently recognized as market leaders in service, quality, and value. DFS has a long track record of strong organic growth complemented by successful acquisitions. These acquisitions have helped to broaden its product offering and geographic footprint, enabling DFS to provide industry-leading selection and service to its customers.For more information contact: Robin Soehl, 619-385-8729, rsoehl@dfsupply.com Contact Information Diversified Foodservice Supply

