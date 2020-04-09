Press Releases World Class Tae Kwon Do Press Release

Receive press releases from World Class Tae Kwon Do: By Email RSS Feeds: Tae Kwon Do Instructors Build Virtual School in 3 Days

World Class Tae Kwon Do is helping kids & families stay active and engaged during the coronavirus shutdown.

Naperville, IL, April 09, 2020 --(



The response was tremendous, over 250 students took part in the online workouts in the first week. The largest class included nearly 100 participants.



"We know how important it is during these stressful times for everyone, particularly children, to stay physically active, mentally engaged, and maintain a routine," said Master TJ Eskew, Director of Operations. “Teaching online allows our students to continue to feel a sense of community and connection with their instructors and classmates while practicing social distancing."



The classes garnered immediate positive feedback on social media from participants.



"This is awesome!" said Melissa Criddle, whose daughter is a Yellow Belt at WCTKD. “My husband and I are in awe with how adaptable they are given this unprecedented situation.”



“My son and daughter love it. These classes get them moving and smiling,” added Mandi Rehder of Naperville.



World Class Tae Kwon Do provides martial arts lessons for children and families, helping them to become more fit, focused, and confident. Its goal is to contribute to a safe and peaceful community, especially during these uncertain times.



Learn more about World Class Tae Kwon Do at:

illinoisTKD.com

facebook.com/chicagoTKD Naperville, IL, April 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Like most Chicagoland small businesses, World Class Tae Kwon Do was recently mandated to close the doors of its location that serves hundreds of families in the Naperville area. That left hundreds of students without a place to exercise their bodies and minds under the guidance of Head Instructor, Master Dennis Polanski. So the dedicated Black Belt teachers kicked into high gear, and, in less than a week, filmed dozens of instructional videos, built a student website, created lesson plans, and prepared for hours, to be ready to teach their eager students virtually. Their first online “Kick Off” class took place on March 24.The response was tremendous, over 250 students took part in the online workouts in the first week. The largest class included nearly 100 participants."We know how important it is during these stressful times for everyone, particularly children, to stay physically active, mentally engaged, and maintain a routine," said Master TJ Eskew, Director of Operations. “Teaching online allows our students to continue to feel a sense of community and connection with their instructors and classmates while practicing social distancing."The classes garnered immediate positive feedback on social media from participants."This is awesome!" said Melissa Criddle, whose daughter is a Yellow Belt at WCTKD. “My husband and I are in awe with how adaptable they are given this unprecedented situation.”“My son and daughter love it. These classes get them moving and smiling,” added Mandi Rehder of Naperville.World Class Tae Kwon Do provides martial arts lessons for children and families, helping them to become more fit, focused, and confident. Its goal is to contribute to a safe and peaceful community, especially during these uncertain times.Learn more about World Class Tae Kwon Do at:illinoisTKD.comfacebook.com/chicagoTKD Contact Information World Class Tae Kwon Do

TJ Eskew

(630) 870-9293



illinoisTKD.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from World Class Tae Kwon Do