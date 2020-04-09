The Stone Agency Announces Transition to Become Seez

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Seez Press Release

New company offers a rare fusion of strategic consulting and best-in-class marketing services.

Raleigh, NC, April 09, 2020 --



According to Seez CEO and President Michele Stone, “Our plans to roll out the new brand have long been in the works. We understand there has been a shift in priorities and business needs happening as a result of the constantly changing health landscape and thoughtfully considered the timing. We made the decision to launch now as leading with a purpose is more relevant today than ever.



“We are currently living in an unprecedented time of uncertainty, regardless of your business. Our team’s insights and strategies are not only essential to everyday business practices, but also to steadying the certainty of value that the businesses we work with are bringing to communities – in our own backyard and across the globe.



“At the heart of our transition is a passion to create a well-life. Through our work, we and our clients are committed to improving the lives of others. We are inspiring our own team to deliver exceptional work by providing an environment that supports and prioritizes living well.”



Leveraging a well-rounded staff with wide-ranging, collective experience, Seez will concentrate on helping businesses grow within three core verticals – financial services, mobility and health and life sciences. While distinctly unique, each industry has the ability to positively impact people’s lives and the world for the better.



The new company specializes in creating custom communications and creative that helps brands dominate their respective industries, outpace competitors, and influence conversations with consumers. Additionally, the expanded group of strategic consulting experts at Seez help organizations see ahead and determine where to compete and win while achieving desired business outcomes for controlled long-term growth.



“Seez is all about seeing things differently – it’s our signature approach. We’ve had numerous partners tell us that we always see things that others don’t. This focus, coupled with an insatiable drive to seize new opportunities, was the inspiration for our new name and company energy,” said Stone.



About Seez:

Liza Deckelbaum

919-645-0782



https://seeztoday.com/



